Niftylift has announced two new mobile elevated work platforms: an updated four-wheel-drive version of its HR12 and its first-ever straight boom platform, the new SP65 SE.

New SP65 SE

The SP65 SE, also known as the HR22 SE in other markets, is a simplified, lower-cost straight-boom electric lift for construction and other industrial applications.

Powered by 8 x 400 Ah batteries that deliver 48V and up to five days of consecutive operations, the all-electric lift offers lower noise and zero emissions onsite. It comes with a 60 A charger for repowering. A rear suspension system provides smooth travel at speeds up to 3.4 miles per hour.

The SP65 SE provides up to 71 feet of reach from a platform that extends up to 65 feet vertically and has a horizontal outreach of 62 feet. It has a turning radius of 25 feet 4 inches and a tail swing of 22 inches, which the company says is ideal for work in congested spots. The basket features vertical articulation of up to 150 degrees and equivalent horizontal movement of 170 degrees.

Fully proportional controls simplify operation, while a 4.3-inch display provides vital machine information.

The SP65 SE can accommodate up to 620 pounds of personnel and tools inside the 7-foot, 10-inch by 2-foot, 11-inch basket.

Niftylift

The SP34 4x4 is the last model in the hybrid, self-propelled work platform lineup to receive Niftylift’s latest upgrades. Other models in the series include the SP34LE (low weight), SP34N (narrow) and SP34NE (narrow, electric).

The modified boom on the latest SP34 4x4 delivers an increased horizontal outreach of 21 feet with a working height of 39 feet 6 inches.

The four-wheel-drive system offers traction and gradability across uneven surfaces, plus deep tread rough terrain tires provide extra grip on soft ground. The machine's low overall weight allows operation on various surfaces, easier transportation and reduced fuel consumption.

Power now comes from Niftylift’s second-generation plug-in hybrid design, which combines a Tier 4 Final diesel engine with an electric motor for extra power when needed. Operators can use the diesel engine or electric-only power mode depending on the application and work environment. The Diesel Re-Gen feature recharges the batteries during idle periods, offering a “fast charge” whenever the engine is running.

Both models come equipped with Niftylift’s SiOPS technology, which prevents sustained involuntary operation, and Niftylink telematics for remote monitoring. Niftylink provides one year of free access to the data and insights the system provides.