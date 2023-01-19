Hilti to Launch Over 30 New Cordless Tools in 2023

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Jan 19, 2023
Hilti NCV 10-22 being used by crew members at a job site
The NCV 10-22 improves the safety of concrete placement applications by removing the fuel and fumes associated with traditional gas-powered backpack concrete vibrators.
Hilti North America

More than 30 new cordless tools are set to be added to Hilti North America’s portfolio of Nuron battery-powered tools for the commercial construction industry in 2023.

Customers at World of Concrete 2023 in Las Vegas were able to get hands-on with more than a dozen of the new tools including the DSH 700-22 rear-handle cordless cut-off saw, the NCV 10-22 ultimate concrete vibrator, the NCV 4-22 pencil concrete vibrator, and the SB 6-22 wide-mouth cordless band saw.

DSH 700-22The DSH 700-22 nearly eliminates the need for gas-powered cut-off saws on the job.Hilti North America"Transitioning from gas or corded to the Nuron all-on-one cordless platform with Hilti reduces tool crib complexity, without compromising on performance," said Mike McGowan, region head and CEO of Hilti North America. "And Nuron continues to enable businesses to make informed decisions using real-time jobsite data obtained from its cloud-connected, intelligent cordless tools and batteries."

According to Hilti, the DSH 700-22 nearly eliminates the need for gas-powered cut-off saws on the job. 

Also, the NCV 10-22 improves the safety of concrete placement applications by removing the fuel and fumes associated with traditional gas-powered backpack concrete vibrators, the company says. And the NCV 4-22 helps enable operators to vibrate the concrete in the hardest-to-reach parts of the concrete pour with its narrow head while retaining more than enough power to finish the job. 

Lastly, the SB 6-22's wide-mouth band saw has a deep cutting capacity of 5 inches and a two-handed cutting experience for safety. 

Hilti’s diamond and carbide blades and drill bits are designed specifically for Hilti Nuron cordless tools to increase system performance or extend the life of the tool accessories.

According to Hilti, Nuron tools help improve productivity with versatile 22V Li-ion batteries delivering optimum power-to-weight ratio for most drilling, driving and cutting jobs. With upgraded durability, Nuron provides a built-in battery health tester, sealed electronics, shock absorbers and reinforced housing.

Hilti NCV 4-22Hilti's NCV 4-22 enables operators to vibrate the concrete in the hardest-to-reach parts of the concrete pour with its narrow head while retaining more than enough power to finish the job.Hilti North America

Related Stories
World of Concrete 2022 outdoor lot with boom lifts raised
World of Concrete
Over 1,000 Exhibitors Set for World of Concrete 2023
Jobsite Lead Tri-Valley DSC_0178
World of Concrete
Contractor of the Year deadline extended to Oct. 15; finalists receive expenses-paid trip to ConExpo
Screen Shot 2018-10-22 at 3.52.24 PM
World of Concrete
Haulotte shares new business strategy, demos new electric boom lift at North America Open Days 2018
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Top Stories
Toro eDingo 500 compact utility loader grapple picking up floor rubble
Compact Utility Loaders
Toro Unveils Next-Generation eDingo 500 Compact Utility Loader (Video)
The stand-on compact utility loader gets a narrower width, higher dump height and a more powerful battery.
Edward Song, new global sales head of Hyundai Doosan Infracore in Korea, and new Doosan Infracore North America CEO Chris Jeong reveal 'Develon' – the company's new brand name
Equipment
Doosan Changes Its Brand Name – It Will Now Be Known as "Develon"
Bell B30E articulated dump truck carrying dirt load on dirt paving site
Off-Road Trucks
Articulated Dump Trucks on the Rise: Here's a Look at the Latest Models
Maxresdefault 63c1627430529
The Dirt
How to Train New Employees: Hoopaugh Grading Develops a Solution
Genie GTH-1256 telehandler with forks attachment
Telehandlers
Genie Rolls Out New High-Capacity GTH-1256 Telehandler
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All