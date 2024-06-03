Bauma, the world's largest construction trade show, returns to Munich, Germany, in 2025. Bauma rotates years it is held with Intermat and ConExpo-Con/Agg.

Today's construction business owners are up against numerous headwinds, from inflation to stubbornly high interest rates to skilled worker shortages.

But navigating a challenging business climate is a little easier when you take time to invest in yourself and your business.

One of the best ways to do that is by attending construction expos and education conferences.

While taking a few days away from the office and jobsites might seem expensive at face value, it can pay back tenfold. These events offer opportunities to get hands-on with the latest heavy equipment and technology, talk candidly with technical experts, gain insights from fellow contractors, identify potential partners, and catch up with existing contacts. Plus, who doesn’t love an excuse to go to Las Vegas or Munich?

If you’re ready to start planning, check out our list of the top construction trade shows, events, trainings and conferences taking place in the U.S. and internationally in 2025 below.

These events are ideal for contractors, dealers, distributors, and public-sector employees who work in the asphalt, concrete, demolition, recycling, excavation, heavy civil, commercial, industrial, and site preparation sectors.

2025 Construction Trade Shows, Events, Trainings and Conferences

National Pavement Expo

National Pavement Expo focuses on vendors and contractors who make their living from residential and commercial asphalt and/or concrete paving, pavement repair and maintenance, sealcoating, striping, sweeping, crack repair, and snow removal. The trade show features hundreds of top manufacturers and over 50 education sessions.

Dates: January 15 - 17, 2025

Location: Tampa, FL

World of Concrete

World of Concrete is the annual international tradeshow dedicated to the commercial concrete and masonry construction industries. Manufacturers and suppliers show their latest products, masonry masters compete for championship titles and industry experts cover the latest technology, applications and business strategies for success.

Dates: January 20 – 23, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

The ARA Show

The American Rental Association’s annual trade show is dedicated to professionals in the equipment and event rental industries. The trade show includes networking events, education, and a trade show featuring hundreds of exhibitors.

Dates: January 29 – February 1, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

ABC Convention 2025

With more than 22,000 members, Associated Builders and Contractors represents all specialties within the U.S. construction industry and is comprised primarily of firms that perform work in the industrial and commercial sectors. This year’s event features National Craft Championships, the Construction Management Competition, the National Excellence in Construction® Awards and the Construction Workforce Awards, plus inspiring keynote speakers, industry insight sessions and more.

Dates: February 25 – 27, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

NAHB International Builders Show

The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) International Builders' Show (IBS) is an annual event for professionals in the residential construction industry. More than 70,000 attendees come to experience new product launches, construction demos, industry thought leader sessions, workshops, panel discussions and more.

Dates: February 25 – 27, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition

Industry professionals involved in maintaining underground utility pipe infrastructure gather at the annual Underground Construction Technology International Conference & Exhibition.

Attendees include a mix of professionals in the sewer, water, wastewater, gas, electric, telecommunications, corrosion, and protective coating industries. Conference sessions explore the latest techniques in trenchless, open cut, new construction and pipe rehabilitation. Nearly 200 exhibitors showcase equipment and technologies used to maintain utility piping systems.

Dates: March 4 – 6, 2025

Location: Houston, TX

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association (NRMCA) Annual Convention

The National Ready Mixed Concrete Association and its state associations represent all segments of the ready mixed concrete industry.

Dates: March 4 – 7, 2025

Location: Tucson, AZ

Association of Equipment Management Professionals (AEMP) Connect Conference

The Association of Equipment Management Professionals is an organization for professionals that manage and maintain heavy, off-road fleets. At AEMP Connect, equipment managers learn holistic approaches to unite their people, machines and profits.

Dates: March 5 – 7, 2025

Location: Arlington, TX

National Demolition Association (NDA) Annual Convention & Expo

The National Demolition Association represents over 1,000 companies engaged in various demolition services. The event includes the Live DEMOlition event and NDA awards banquet.

Dates: March 5 – 8, 2025

Location: New Orleans, LA

National Utility Contractors Association Annual Convention

The National Utility Contractors Association represents the utility construction and excavation industry in the United States. Members are comprised of utility contractors, excavators, suppliers, manufacturers, and other providers in the water, sewer, gas, electric, treatment plant, telecommunications, and excavation industries.

Dates: March 18 – 21, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year Awards

Equipment World’s Contractor of the Year program recognizes contractors who display the highest standards of business acumen, equipment management expertise, attention to safety and community involvement.

Each year, 12 finalists receive an expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to participate in networking events, roundtable discussions and an awards ceremony. Caterpillar has sponsored the program since its inception in 2000.

Dates: March 20 – 22, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo

AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo is an aggregates industry trade show and education conference owned by the National Stone, Sand and Gravel Association. More than 400 exhibitors showcase aggregates-related equipment, products and services. AGG1 Academy features learning opportunities related to operations and production, safety and health, business and people management, and environment and sustainability.

AGG1 is co-located with World of Asphalt.

Dates: March 25 – 27, 2025

Location: St. Louis, MO

World of Asphalt

World of Asphalt is an asphalt trade show and education conference that is owned by the National Asphalt Pavement Association (NAPA), the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM), and the National Stone, Sand & Gravel Association (NSSGA).

More than 11,000 asphalt, highway/street, pavement maintenance and traffic safety industry professionals attend. Exhibitors include manufacturers and service providers in the aggregate, asphalt, pavement maintenance, and traffic safety industry sectors.

The show’s ‘People, Plants and Paving’ conference features 120 asphalt industry education sessions.

World of Asphalt is co-located with AGG1 Aggregates Academy & Expo. (World of Asphalt and AGG1 are held yearly except for years when the triennial ConExpo-Con/Agg falls. There is no Conexpo 2025. The next edition of Conexpo is March 3 -7, 2026, in Las Vegas.)

Dates: March 25 – 27, 2025

Location: St. Louis, MO

North American Society for Trenchless Technology (NASTT) 2025 No-Dig Show

With over 2,000 attendees and 200 exhibiting companies, the NASTT No-Dig Show is the largest trenchless technology conference in the world. Underground infrastructure professionals attend to learn new techniques that will save money and improve infrastructure. The Annual Education Fund Auction held at the event helps support trenchless training, technical course manuals, university student attendance and more.

Dates: March 30 – April 3, 2025

Location: Denver, CO

Bauma

Bauma is the world's largest trade fair for the building and construction industries. Held every three years in Germany, it covers construction and mining equipment and the state-of-the-art technologies that accompany it.

Dates: April 7 – 13, 2025

Location: Munich, Germany

Common Ground Alliance (CGA) Conference & Expo

The CGA Conference & Expo is the damage prevention industry's premier event, bringing together stakeholders in underground construction for education sessions, networking events and exhibits.

Dates: April 7 – 10, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL

Waste Expo

With more than 14,000 attendees and 600 exhibitors, WasteExpo is North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics and sustainability tradeshow, serving both the private and public sectors. More than 13,500 attendees come to preview the latest vehicles, tune in to the latest technology and learn the latest curriculum to improve the environment.

Dates: May 5 – 8, 2025

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Construction Financial Management Association Annual Conference

The Construction Financial Management Association (CFMA) serves construction financial managers (CFPs) and their service providers. The CFMA Annual Conference offers education sessions, an expo hall full of service providers and various networking opportunities.

Dates: May 17 – 21, 2025

Location: Kissimmee, FL

Public Works Expo (PWX)

Public Works Expo (PWX) is the annual gathering of public works officials. The event includes education sessions, an equipment exposition and networking opportunities.

Dates: August 17 – 20, 2025

Location: Chicago, IL

The Utility Expo

The Utility Expo offers 32 acres of indoor and outdoor product demonstrations and exhibits for professionals in the electric transmission, electric distribution, natural gas distribution, natural gas transmission, telecommunications, drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater services sectors as well as the contractors who provide utilities with infrastructure engineering and construction services.

The Utility Expo’s education program features opportunities to learn from industry experts on the latest safety, regulatory, operational, and technological issues affecting the utility and construction industry.

Dates: October 7 – 9, 2025

Location: Louisville, KY

National Ready Mixed Concrete Association’s (NRMCA) ConcreteWorks

ConcreteWorks is an educational conference and trade show for the ready mixed concrete industry. NRMCA represents ready mixed concrete producers, manufacturers of plant equipment, vehicles and supporting products, cement and admixture material suppliers, and concrete contractors.

Dates: October 10 – 14, 2025

Location: Orlando, FL

Equip Exposition

Equip Exposition (formerly GIE + Expo) connects landscape contractors, outdoor power equipment dealers, distributors and manufacturers. The exposition features indoor exhibits and an outdoor demonstration area.

Dates: October 22 – 24, 2025

Location: Louisville, Kentucky