An aerial view of the Bronze lot at World of Concrete 2023. Next year's show will also feature indoor and outdoor exhibit areas at the Las Vegas Convention Center January 23-35.

The 50th annual World of Concrete is less than two months away, giving the construction industry another chance to see the latest equipment and technology, as well as reconnect with old friends and make new ones.

Once again the show, said to be the world’s largest for the concrete and masonry industries, will be at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Registration is underway for WOC 2024, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 23-25. Education sessions begin January 22 and will be presented each day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The show’s website lists 1,376 exhibitors signed up so far, including major construction equipment manufacturers, such as Caterpillar, John Deere, Bobcat, Develon, Liebherr and more.

Of course, the major concrete tool manufacturers, like Milwaukee Tool, Bosch, Husqvarna and DeWalt, will be on hand with the latest in battery-powered technology.

You can also see the latest from the concrete paving industry, with exhibitors such as Wirtgen, which will be sharing a booth with parent company Deere.

If you register before December 12, you can get a $30 break on admission to the exhibit halls, at $90. After December 12, the cost rises to $120. The show also offers a variety of packages and education-session pricing.

Who’s Exhibiting?

OEMs have begun announcing the products they intend to put on display at WOC.

Develon, formerly Doosan Infracore, will showcase three excavators: the DX42-7 mini excavator, DX225LC-7X crawler excavator and DX140W-7 wheel excavator.

Kioti plans to bring its SL750 skid steer, a new category for the popular tractor company.

Liebherr plans to bring its L546 wheel loader, along with its 38 Z4 XXT truck-mounted concrete pump and THP 80 LP city concrete pump.

CID Attachments will feature its 4-in-1 Power Rake attachment for skid steers and mini skid steers.

And Fleetwatcher will showcase new functionality for its tracking app, including Unauthorized/Untrained User Alert, which alerts personnel when an operator is attempting to start a piece of equipment that they are not authorized to operate, and Bucket/Excavator attachment tracking.

Here's a sample of other OEMs on the exhibitor list:

Caterpillar

John Deere

Wirtgen

Wacker Neuson

Bobcat

Develon

Toro

Vermeer

Kubota

Kioti

Curb Fox

GOMACO

HEM Paving Equipment

Miller Formless

Power Curbers & Power Pavers

Terex

SALSCO

Xtreme

Snorkel

Merlo

Husqvarna

Kanga Loaders

Hilti

Makita

DeWalt

Bosch

Milwaukee Tool

Stihl

Allen Engineering

Bell Trucks

MBW

Ignite Attachments

Movex Innovations

AUSA

Digga Attachments

For more details on the 2024 show and registration, click here.