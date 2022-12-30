The 49th edition of World of Concrete, the world’s largest concrete and masonry industry trade show, is set to begin in mid-January with more than 1,000 exhibitors and 700,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space.

The 2023 show, to be held January 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature several new attractions as well as more educational sessions led by concrete and masonry industry experts. Education sessions begin January 16.

New this year, the North Hall will be the site of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Pavilion, focusing on the upsurge of aerated material, which weighs less than traditional types of concrete. AAC can reduce structural costs for steel and cement by 20% to 27% and can also improve thermal insulation as well as water, insect and fire resistance.

Also new for 2023, the “Work Truck Live!” interactive program showcasing top work trucks will be presented by Modern WorkTruck Solutions. The program will feature innovations in design and configuration of work trucks and innovative accessories for increased safety and productivity.

The Women’s Association of Concrete Professionals will host an inaugural all-female panel to discuss trends, challenges and successes for women in the industry. Women now make up 14% of the construction industry, which is its highest level ever.

Another first for World of Concrete 2023 is the Innovative Products Award program. Show attendees and the WOC360 audience will vote on products and services in the program, with the winners to be announced after the expo on February 21.

Organizers of the event also report that the Concrete Industry Management program will hold its Silent & Live Auctions onsite January 18. The auctions raise money for the CIM program, which provides students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management.

Informa Markets, owner of World of Concrete, also reports that the show will reduce its carbon-dioxide emissions by 204 tons, thanks to renewable electricity via solar light panels sponsored by Sunbelt and renewable energy sources sponsored by White Cap.

To learn more about the show and registration, go to www.worldofconcrete.com.