Over 1,000 Exhibitors Set for World of Concrete 2023

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Dec 30, 2022
aerial view of World of Concrete 2022 outdoor lot with boom lifts raised
A scene from World of Concrete 2022
Informa Markets

The 49th edition of World of Concrete, the world’s largest concrete and masonry industry trade show, is set to begin in mid-January with more than 1,000 exhibitors and 700,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor exhibit space.

The 2023 show, to be held January 17-19 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, will feature several new attractions as well as more educational sessions led by concrete and masonry industry experts. Education sessions begin January 16.

New this year, the North Hall will be the site of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Pavilion, focusing on the upsurge of aerated material, which weighs less than traditional types of concrete. AAC can reduce structural costs for steel and cement by 20% to 27% and can also improve thermal insulation as well as water, insect and fire resistance.

Also new for 2023, the “Work Truck Live!” interactive program showcasing top work trucks will be presented by Modern WorkTruck Solutions. The program will feature innovations in design and configuration of work trucks and innovative accessories for increased safety and productivity.

The Women’s Association of Concrete Professionals will host an inaugural all-female panel to discuss trends, challenges and successes for women in the industry. Women now make up 14% of the construction industry, which is its highest level ever.

Another first for World of Concrete 2023 is the Innovative Products Award program. Show attendees and the WOC360 audience will vote on products and services in the program, with the winners to be announced after the expo on February 21.

Organizers of the event also report that the Concrete Industry Management program will hold its Silent & Live Auctions onsite January 18. The auctions raise money for the CIM program, which provides students with a four-year Bachelor of Science degree in concrete industry management.

Informa Markets, owner of World of Concrete, also reports that the show will reduce its carbon-dioxide emissions by 204 tons, thanks to renewable electricity via solar light panels sponsored by Sunbelt and renewable energy sources sponsored by White Cap.

To learn more about the show and registration, go to www.worldofconcrete.com.

 

 

Related Stories
Jobsite Lead Tri-Valley DSC_0178
World of Concrete
Contractor of the Year deadline extended to Oct. 15; finalists receive expenses-paid trip to ConExpo
Screen Shot 2018-10-22 at 3.52.24 PM
World of Concrete
Haulotte shares new business strategy, demos new electric boom lift at North America Open Days 2018
paving compactor roller stock
World of Concrete
Lane Construction, Superior Paving garner NAPA award for safety innovations
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Partner Insights
Who is Minding Your Fuel (and Saving you Money)?
Top Stories
Bobcat T7X on display at CES 2022
Most Popular
Cat Relocates. First Electric CTL. ... Our Top 10 Stories of 2022
It was a busy year in the construction equipment industry, with quite a few surprise announcements by major manufacturers.
Bryan Furnace host of The Dirt test runs hitachi ZX210LC-6 HP excavator
The Dirt
An Operator’s Observations: Top 5 Video Episodes of The Dirt in 2022
1972 Allis-Chalmers HD41 dozer Ron Barton and Frank Burke stand beside
Vintage Equipment
In Praise of the Rare: Top 5 Vintage-Equipment Stories of 2022
Liehberr launched its largest dozer, the PR766, on the U.S. market in 2022. It was the most-read equipment story on equipmentworld.com in 2022.
Equipment
Top 40 Equipment Stories of 2022: Excavators, Alternative Power Led the Way
how to avoid a trench collapse
The Dirt
Trench-Collapse Survivor Tells His Story to Help Others
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report
The 2023 Fleet Technology Trends Report reveals key data showing how GPS solutions are helping fleets overcome challenges, promote safety and streamline operations. Download the report to learn more.
DownloadView All