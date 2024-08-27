FuelPro has introduced a series of Multi-Tank Fuel Trailers that do not require drivers to have HazMat endorsements, so contractors can haul their own diesel fuel and other machine fluids to jobsites.
The trailers come in three tank sizes: 950, 700 and 475 gallons. They are available in skid-mounted and trailer-mounted configurations. They can also be customized for carrying other fluids, such as diesel exhaust fluid, grease, hydraulic fluid, engine oil, reclaim oil, water, anti-freeze and gear oil.
The trailers get around the HazMat requirements by using a combination of smaller tanks of 119 gallons each. Federal regulations allow diesel to be hauled in tanks of 119 gallons or less without a HazMat endorsement.
The 950-gallon trailer has eight 119-gallon tanks; the 700-gallon version has six tanks; and the 475-gallon model has four tanks.
Standard features on the trailers include:
- Industrial-grade pump
- Electric-start gas engine
- 35- or 50-feet auto-retracting 1” hose reel
- 18 feet of 1” hose (30- and 50-foot lengths optional)
- Auto-trip nozzle
- FuelPro 20-micron fuel filter
- Heavy-duty safety chains and hooks
- Diamond plate rock guard fenders
- Reflective DOT tape
- Roll over railing
- 7,000-pound commercial jack
- Lockable vented fuel caps, tank pressure relief vent, and at-a-glance fuel gauge.
They are coated with PPG Delfleet Essential polyurethane epoxy primer for protection against the elements. An adjustable five-position vertical 2 5/16-inch ball hitch or pintle hitch is designed for versatile transport.
Optional accessories include:
- Hydraulic/electric jack
- Aluminum wheels
- Air compressor/generator
- Custom six-drawer toolbox
- Custom paint.