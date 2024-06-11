Fontaine Specialized has rolled out its new Magnitude 75 low-bed trailer, a rugged, 3+3+2 modular multi-purpose trailer designed to transport a diverse range of loads.

Three deck options are available: flat (MFLD), drop side rail (MDSR), and beam (MBMD). The flat and beam decks offer a 24-foot loaded deck height, while the drop side rail deck reduces it to 15 feet. All modular decks offer 6 feet of ground clearance at full load.

"The Magnitude 75 epitomizes versatility in heavy-haul lowbeds. It accommodates loads of up to 75 tons in 16 feet as a 3+2 or with five close-coupled axles. Furthermore, it adeptly handles 70 tons in just 12 feet configured with the tandem axle EQ2 spreader. This adaptable trailer features a hydraulic detachable gooseneck and a tridem axle bogie, each providing seven ride height positions. This enhanced flexibility is invaluable for operators maneuvering heavy loads across obstacles or beneath bridges,” said Heather Gilmer, vice president of sales.

The trailer features 100,000-pound minimum yield steel main beam flanges for durability. Fontaine also offers a range of attachments and components such as jeeps, flip boxes, spreaders, and flip axles to tailor the trailer to the application.