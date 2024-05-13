Designed for quick and efficient on-site refueling, FuelPro Trailers has launched a new 750-gallon capacity, DOT-compliant fuel trailer, the FuelPro 750.

The system’s 1-inch hose with an auto-trip nozzle is available in 18-, 30- or 50-foot lengths. An auto-retracting reel is optional.

The chassis is constructed from 6-inch C-channel, and the tank features double-welded seams and 7-gauge steel for strength and durability. The tank is also equipped with internal fuel surge baffles and cross bracing, a fuel shutoff valve, a lockable vented fill cap, a tank pressure relief vent, and an at-a-glance fuel gauge.

The self-priming industrial grade pump is rated at up to 25 gallons per minute. It runs on a Deep Cycle 12-Volt Marine Battery.

The trailer features two torsion axles with EZ lube hubs, 6 or 8 bolt steel wheel or aluminum wheels, ST235/80R16 radial tires and electric drum brakes. Other standard equipment includes digital breakaway on both axles, a 7-way RV plug connector and LED side and rear lighting. The fuel trailer can be customized with front, mid or rear boxes for additional features.

For added safety and durability, heavy-duty safety chains and hooks, diamond plate rock guard fenders, reflective DOT tape, roll over railing, and a 7,000-pound commercial jack all come standard. Each trailer is pressure tested and inspected several times during the manufacturing process.

The FuelPro 750 can be towed using an adjustable 5 position vertical 2 5/16-inch ball hitch or a pintle hitch. FuelPro offers a 5-year tank warranty.