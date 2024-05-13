FuelPro 750 Fuel Trailer Designed for Quick Jobsite Refueling

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
May 13, 2024
FuelPro 750 Fuel Trailer
FuelPro

Designed for quick and efficient on-site refueling, FuelPro Trailers has launched a new 750-gallon capacity, DOT-compliant fuel trailer, the FuelPro 750.

The system’s 1-inch hose with an auto-trip nozzle is available in 18-, 30- or 50-foot lengths. An auto-retracting reel is optional.

The chassis is constructed from 6-inch C-channel, and the tank features double-welded seams and 7-gauge steel for strength and durability. The tank is also equipped with internal fuel surge baffles and cross bracing, a fuel shutoff valve, a lockable vented fill cap, a tank pressure relief vent, and an at-a-glance fuel gauge.

The self-priming industrial grade pump is rated at up to 25 gallons per minute. It runs on a Deep Cycle 12-Volt Marine Battery.

The trailer features two torsion axles with EZ lube hubs, 6 or 8 bolt steel wheel or aluminum wheels, ST235/80R16 radial tires and electric drum brakes. Other standard equipment includes digital breakaway on both axles, a 7-way RV plug connector and LED side and rear lighting. The fuel trailer can be customized with front, mid or rear boxes for additional features.

For added safety and durability, heavy-duty safety chains and hooks, diamond plate rock guard fenders, reflective DOT tape, roll over railing, and a 7,000-pound commercial jack all come standard. Each trailer is pressure tested and inspected several times during the manufacturing process.

The FuelPro 750 can be towed using an adjustable 5 position vertical 2 5/16-inch ball hitch or a pintle hitch. FuelPro offers a 5-year tank warranty.

Related Stories
The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.
Trailers
XL Launches Knight 80 MFG Lowboy Trailer
Fontaine Specialized Magnitude 65 lowbed trailer for construction equipment
Trailers
Fontaine Debuts Magnitude 65 Lowbed Trailer with Multiple Decks
Guardian HDG lowboy trailer
Trailers
XL Offers New Options on Guardian Trailers
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 663e629413e88
Excavators
Video: Watch Komatsu’s First High-Reach Demolition Excavator for U.S.
Operators can easily connect and disconnect the extension boom on the PC490HRD-11 without leaving the cab – all in about 2 minutes.
5 offroad model ram pickups stirring up dust in desert
Pickups
Ram Rolls Out 5 New Off-Road 1500 and 2500 Pickups
Maxresdefault 663cf976ebe2e
Compact Excavators
Video: A Closer Look at Kato's HD308 US-7 Compact Excavator
Bobcat MT100 mini track loader with a grapple attachment
Market Pulse
Top-Selling New and Used Construction Equipment So Far in 2024
Fox Factory Edition 2024 Chevy Silverado kicking up desert sand
Pickups
“Super Truck”: 2024 Chevy Silverado Unveiled with 700 HP (Video)
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Selecting the Correct Construction Tire Solution
Tires are a major component of operating cost in any construction application. The selection process can seem daunting, but the procedure is a simple, straightforward series of steps.
DownloadView All