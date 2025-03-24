The Trazer rack and utility system is compatible with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Ram 1500.

Ranger Design has launched the new modular Trazer system for hauling oversized loads, storing tools and organizing space on half-ton pickup trucks.

“Unlike traditional truck bed racks, Trazer is more than just a rack,” Ranger says. “It’s a complete utility system.”

It is compatible with the Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado 1500, GMC Sierra 1500 and Ram 1500.

The foundational rack is made of heavy-duty aluminum for lighter weight and no rust. It has multi-channel extrusions for mounting accessories with standard bolts and is forklift loadable.

The company says the system can be added to over time as needed. The following Trazer Truck Rack add-ons are available:

Cab protector to shield your truck from shifting cargo.

Over-the-cab extension for additional storage space and increased weight capacity for oversized loads.

Additional crossbars for supporting heavy loads.

The customization extends to the Trazer system’s toolbox, which Ranger says offers the following features: