Legend has started a wait list for the new BedBoss, a structural bed floor for half-ton pickup trucks that the company says requires no drilling and can be removed in less than 10 minutes.

The “first-of-its-kind” structural bed floor is designed to reinforce truck beds and has multiple tie-down points, the company says. It is made of industrial-grade steel and a 19-millimeter composite floor, which the company says more than doubles the durability of typical truck beds to prevent dents, punctures and warping during heavy-duty hauling.

“Designed to fit seamlessly into factory mount points,” according to Legend, “installation is quick, hassle-free and requires no drilling – preserving your truck’s value.”

Legend Legend lists the following features of the BedBoss:

Multiple, flexible tie-down points to secure cargo.

No-drill installation. The bed is secured by factory-supplied D-rings that the company says don’t rust.

Non-slip, impact-resistant surface.

Bed can be detached in under 10 minutes.

Legend is offering two versions of the bed floor. The BedBoss comes with all the features listed above. The BedBoss Lite has the same composite floor minus the tie-down points.

The BedBoss is available for Ford F-150 (2020-present), Ram 1500 (2019-present) and Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (2019-present) with 5.5- and 6.5-foot bed options. The company says it is developing floors for additional trucks, including those with 8-foot beds.

The beds will be sold across North America through Legend’s usual sales channels and retailers, with plans to expand to truck upfitters and dealerships. The company has started a wait list for the BedBoss.