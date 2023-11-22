With the 2025 Ram 1500 launch, Stellantis is retiring the 5.7-liter Hemi V8 engine option and replacing it with its all-new Hurricane family of V6 engines.

But don’t pout about the loss of pistons too long. The new engines offer more power and torque and improved fuel efficiency, the company says. The 1500 will still feature the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with the eTorque mild hybrid system as its base powertrain. From there, customers can upgrade to the 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) Straight-Six Turbo (SST) inline-six engines.

“The new 2025 Ram 1500 brings our customers more: more power, more performance and more fuel efficiency with our all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engines,” said Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO – Stellantis. “With a choice of new and proven gas engines or our upcoming electric truck offerings, Ram is built to serve truck buyers everywhere. Our new powertrain offerings add to the unique combination of bold styling, leading-edge innovation and technology, durability and capability Ram customers have come to know and love.”

Stellantis The 3.0-liter Hurricane engine is rated at 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet of torque, while the High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet of torque. All three engine options are paired with a TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission.

The 2025 1500 has a maximum towing capacity of 11,580 pounds, down from the 12,750 pounds the Hemi V8 could pull. Payload remains the same at 2,300 pounds.

Trucks equipped with the Hurricane H/O engine get a high-torque rear axle for an improved ride. Configurations include 2WD or 4WD with an open or limited-slip differential or optional electronic locking rear differential. Stellantis offers a 3.21, 3.55 or 3.92 axle ratio, allowing customers to optimize fuel economy and vehicle capability. The double wishbone front suspension and five-link solid rear axle ensure a smooth ride and handling. The optional four-corner air suspension features five modes - entry/exit, aero, normal, off-road 1 and off-road 2 – for further comfort.

New interior touches and tech have been added inside the truck. While styling varies by model, Ram says the 1500 features "authentic and premium materials include carbon-fiber, metal and leather elements that combine to deliver a level of luxury only seen in a Ram truck."

Powered by the Uconnect 5 system, the new 1500 gets an improved 12-inch or new 14.5-inch touchscreen display with more connected services and features.

Features include:

Active Driving Assist for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control.

for hands-on-wheel and eyes-on-road automated driving using lane centering with adaptive cruise control. Hands-Free Driving Assist for hands-off driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways.

for hands-off driving at all speeds and lane centering on approved roadways. A 10.25-inch passenger screen gives the passenger co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras.

gives the passenger co-pilot (navigation, device management), entertainment (via HDMI) and the ability to view the exterior vehicle cameras. A full-color Heads Up Display featuring Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit.

featuring Lane Departure, Lane Keep Assist, adaptive cruise control, turn-by-turn navigation, current speed, current gear and speed limit. A digital rearview mirror with tow mode for unobstructed rear views and real-time video from a rear-facing camera.

with tow mode for unobstructed rear views and real-time video from a rear-facing camera. A 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster with nearly two dozen menus, including driver-assist technologies such as adaptive cruise control, active driving assist, drowsy driver detection and speed limit traffic signs display.

When equipped with the Hurricane engine, the 1500 can offer up to 1.8 kilowatts of power from two covered outlets inside the bed. When the truck is in park, drivers can turn the on-board power inverter on via the touchscreen and a switch near the outlets. Ram 1500 models equipped with the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 eTorque engine can run the inverter while the truck is in motion.

Other convenience features include dual wireless phone charging and an app-enabled digital key.

Standard safety features include ParkView rear backup camera with dynamic grid lines, electronic stability control with electronic roll mitigation and six standard air bags. Available features include Blind-spot Monitoring, adaptive cruise control, Ready Alert Braking and Full-Speed Forward Collision Warning-Plus, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist and Active Drive Assist system.

Additional safety and security features include a 360-degree Surround View camera, Drowsiness Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition, Rear View Mirror Camera with CHMSL light, cargo box illumination, front parking sensors, auto high-beams and cornering function fog lamps, and rain-sensing windshield wipers.

Designers say they gave the new model year “a sleeker, more aerodynamic appearance.”

The 2025 Ram 1500 gets new premium LED headlamps, including twin bi-functional projector headlamps standard on the Limited model and up, new taillamps, including LEDs with Blind-spot Monitoring on select models, and a new, larger, forward-leaning grille with a new, prominent R-A-M badge.

New for 2025, the Ram 1500 offers a power open/close tailgate with obstacle detection or the standard multi-function tailgate.

The RamBox cargo management system includes weatherproof, lockable, illuminated and drainable storage bins built into the bed rails and a 115-volt outlet.

Joining the 2025 Ram 1500 lineup are the ultra-premium Tungsten model and the off-road performance RHO model. With the addition of the 540-horsepower RHO, the TRX has been discontinued.

Ram will also continue to offer the Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn and Limited trim packages. Color options include Diamond Black, Bright White, Ivory White Tri-coat, Delmonico Red, Flame Red, Hydro Blue, River Rock, Baltic Grey and Billet Silver. Most models will hit dealer lots early next year, with pricing announced closer to delivery.

Electric models, the 2025 Ram 1500 REV and Ram 1500 Ramcharger are expected to arrive in late 2024.