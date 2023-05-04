Electric GMC Hummer Pickup Gets More Range and Max Towing

Quimby Mug Bayou Florida Headshot
Tom Quimby
May 4, 2023
electric 2023 GMC hummers green SUV and white pickup facing front bumper to bumper
The 2024 GMC Hummer EV 3X SUV and 2023 EV 3X pickup models will deliver up to 355 miles of range, GMC says.
GMC

From GMC…the company that brought the world the first all-electric crab-walking pickup truck with the introduction of the 2023 Hummer EV comes the 3X trim, which offers more range and towing power.

The 2023 GMC Hummer EV 3X delivers up to 355 miles of range, or 26 more miles than the 2023 Edition 1 pickup, and 1,000 additional pounds of towing over Edition 1’s max towing of 7,500 pounds.

The 3X trim is also available with GMC’s Extreme Off-Road Package, but in that case, range and towing will remain the same as the Edition 1 truck.

The 3X trim will come standard with 22-inch wheels and 35-inch All-Terrain tires that provide the 1,000-horsepower super truck with a GM-estimated driving range of up to 355 miles on a full charge. Along the way drivers get to enjoy an astounding 11,500 pound-feet of torque. 

The 3X trim will also offer the Extreme Off-Road Package, which includes additional underbody cameras, more skid plates and rocker protection with built-in assist steps, as well as 18-inch wheels and 35-inch Mud-Terrain tires. This configuration will offer a GM-estimated driving range of up to 329 miles on a full charge, the same as the Edition 1 Pickup.

GMC is also offering the 3X trim on its 2024 Hummer EV SUV.

The 2023 GMC HUMMER EV Pickup and 2024 GMC HUMMER EV SUV are built at GM’s Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center, a nearly 40-year-old facility repurposed and retooled with a $2.2 billion investment devoted to EV production. Factory ZERO will also build the GMC Sierra EV Denali Edition 1.

2023GMC Hummer EV SpecsGMC

Why Are Diesel Prices Going up (and up!)?
Partner Insights
