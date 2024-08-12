For cost-conscious contractors, the 2025 Ford Maverick may be the truck for you.

The compact pickup – the smallest in Ford’s lineup – has the lowest starting price on the new truck market, at $27,890, yet comes with a slew of features, including standard two-wheel-drive hybrid engine with an optional all-wheel-drive hybrid drivetrain. That AWD hybrid can be paired with a towing package to double its capacity from 2,000 to 4,000 pounds for hauling such things as utility trailers.

The Maverick comes in five trims for 2025: the XL, XLT, Lariat, Tremor and the all-new “street truck” Lobo.

Estimated starting MSRPs for each model:

XL – $27,890.

XLT hybrid – $30,390.

AWD Lariat hybrid – $38,330.

Tremor – $41,390.

Lobo – $36,595 (standard); $42,090 (High version)

Under the Hood

Ford For engines, Ford is offering its 2.5L FHEV front-wheel-drive as standard for Maverick Hybrid models, with an AWD hybrid and 4,000-pound towing capacity available.

The standard hybrid engine delivers 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque and can tow up to 2,000 pounds. Ford says it has a targeted EPA-estimated rating of 42 mpg in the city/33 mpg highway, and the hybrid AWD has an EPA-estimated 40 mpg in the city.

A 2.0L EcoBoost AWD gas engine comes standard on all nonhybrid Mavericks. The gas engine delivers 238 horsepower, 275 pound-feet of torque and is paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Estimated EPA gas mileage is 23 mpg city and 30 mpg highway.

Versatile Bed

Ford The Maverick has a max payload of 1,500 pounds but comes with the Flexbed for added versatility.

The Flexbed has pockets molded into the sidewalls. Dividers in the top pockets create two-tier loading. For example, Ford says, bags of mulch can be placed on the bottom and landscape timbers on top. Ford says the bed, coupled with the multiposition tailgate, can fit up to 18 full sheets of half inch 4-by-8-foot plywood.

The multiposition tailgate can be extended to 6 feet for hauling long cargo such as 2x4s, according to Ford.

The bed also has a 110V/400W outlet, and there’s one in the cab, for powering things like air compressors and battery chargers for power tools.

More Tech

Ford The Mavericks get an upgraded standard touchscreen, the 13.2-inch Sync 4, which replaces the 8-inch screen. The new screen comes with an 8-inch digital instrument cluster visible above the steering wheel.

The touchscreen can wirelessly display Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and will display new towing technologies scheduled for release in early 2025, Ford says. It has a built-in 5G modem. That modem also allows Maverick to receive software updates wirelessly from Ford.

Other technologies include:

360-degree camera, which provides a split-view display of what’s directly in front of or behind the vehicle, along with cross-traffic views.

Pro Trailer Hitch Assist and Pro Trailer Backup Assist (standard on the Lariat and Tremor trims). Pro Trailer Hitch Assist uses the rear camera and corner radars to align the hitch with the trailer coupler while simultaneously controlling the truck’s speed, steering and braking to stop at the right place. By turning a knob, Pro Trailer Backup Assist indicates which direction the trailer should go while reversing into position.

All the 2025 Mavericks come equipped with standard Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking, Lane-Keeping Aid, Rear View Camera and Auto LED High-Beam Headlamps.

Lariat and Tremor are equipped with Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop-and-Go, Lane Centering, and Speed Sign Recognition.