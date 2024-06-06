"With 754 horsepower, it also happens to be the most powerful Silverado we’ve ever built.”

Production has begun on Chevrolet’s all-electric 2024 Silverado EV First Edition RST.

The RST will be the top-of-the-line version, coming in at an MSRP of $95,000. Two work truck Silverado EV trims, WT3 and WT4, are geared toward fleet customers.

The company released its EV WT fleet version last year. The RST marks Chevy’s first retail EV pickup. It claims a 440-mile range on a full charge and can be fast-charged in 10 minutes for 100 miles of range.

Chevy also claims it is the most powerful Silverado, with the equivalent of 754 horsepower. It produces 785 pound-feet of torque and can go from 0 to 60 mph in less than 4.5 seconds, the company says.

It can tow up to 10,000 pounds and has a payload of 1,500 pounds, the same as the upcoming 4WT.

The 4WT and 3WT work truck trims feature 510 horsepower and 615 pound-feet of torque. The 4WT is set to have a range of 450 miles, and the 3WT, a 393-mile range.

In contrast, Ford's 2024 F-150 Lightning Flash has a range of 320 miles, with a starting MSRP of $67,000.

All the Silverado EV pickups use GM’s lithium-ion battery Ultium Platform. They also offer up to 10.2 kilowatts of offboard power for running tools and other devices, as well as charging other EVs if needed.

Chevy redesigned the exterior to make the trucks more aerodynamic to reduce drag and turbulence. They are being offered solely as crew cab models, which Chevy says gives them “a more aggressive stance, more spaciousness and enhances forward downvision.”

The second row is set farther back to give passengers more legroom, including for those over 6 feet tall, according to the company.

Other common features on the WT and RST versions include:

Customizable first-row storage.

Lockable, weatherproof eTrunk.

Tow/Haul mode, trailer hitch provisions, and an integrated trailer brake controller and Hitch Guidance.

First Edition RST

Chevy “The Silverado EV RST is a long-range, fast charging electric truck that does all the ‘truck things’ customers want and more,” says Kathy Gillespie, Silverado EV chief engineer. “It can tow, haul and carry passengers comfortably. With 754 horsepower, it also happens to be the most powerful Silverado we’ve ever built.”

The RST comes fully loaded with such features as:

New hands-free start. The vehicle turns on automatically after the driver enters with an enabled mobile device.

Multi-Flex Midgate that expands storage to 9 feet between the tailgate and the cab while maintaining seating for rear-row passengers.

Available Multi-Flex Tailgate with power release extends load floor and storage to 10 feet, 10 inches.

17-inch-diagonal LCD freeform infotainment screen paired with a neighboring 11-inch-diagonal reconfigurable driver instrument display and a multi-color driver head-up display with a field of view of over 14 inches.









Trailering-capable Super Cruise, a hands-free driver-assistance technology.

Fixed-glass roof.

40/60 second-row seat with four configurations.

Available tonneau cover that is lockable and weatherproof.

Four-Wheel Steer.

Automatic Adaptive Air Suspension.















