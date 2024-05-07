The new 700-horsepower 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 Fox Factory edition delivers “a signature rumble that you can both hear and feel,” Fox says.

Fox Factory Inc. has taken the 2024 Chevy Silverado 1500 and turned it into a 700-horsepower “super truck.”

Designed in an offroad racing style, Fox added what it calls the next evolution in its aftermarket suspension. The Live Valve shock system adjusts each of the four shocks individually in split-second timing for a smoother ride on any terrain, from pavement to high-speed off-roading, the company says. It can also be controlled by a Live Valve touchpoint within reach of the driver’s seat.

To watch the Brenthel brothers tear through the desert and the streets of San Diego, check out their goosebump-raising video at the end of this story.

An exclusive Baja Kits long travel front suspension increases the overall track width by 6 inches over stock, according to Fox. It runs on 37-inch BF Goodrich tires.

Under the hood, GM’s 6.2-liter aluminum-block V8 gets a boost from a Whipple Gen V Supercharger. It is specially tuned to produce up to 700 horsepower with 640 pound-feet of torque.

Fox says it delivers “a signature rumble that you can both hear and feel.”

“This increase in power is sent through the 10L80 10-speed transmission.”

Fox says 500 of the limited-edition 2024 Silverados will be produced. Reservations can be ordered at Fox’s website.

Fox Factory Other special features include:

Patented Bead Grip technology that reduces tire pressure to increase traction and ride quality off-road but eliminates tire de-beading to stay highway-legal, according to Fox.

High ground-clearance steel bumper and skids.

High-gloss black exterior.

Carbon fiber hood with center carbon reveal and vented jewel that ties into the wide-body carbon fiber fenders.

Nacho lighting with up to 60,000 lumens of front-facing LED lighting.

Single or dual rack tire-carrier options.

Amp Research Powersteps that retract up out of the way when not in use, providing additional rocker protection, Fox says.

Custom orange stitched two-tone leather seats with Alcantara suede inserts.

Leather-wrapped steering wheel accented with an orange stitched center line and carbon fiber trim panels.

Race-inspired steering wheel.

Six-switch panel integrated into the dash to control the offroad lights, onboard air and rear differential locker.

Watch the Brenthel brothers, owners of Brenthel Industries off-road manufacturer and Baja Kits suspension, break-in the new Fox version of the 2024 Chevy Silverado: