The tricked-out truck Chris Forsberg won the NORRA 500 off-road desert race with (left) inspired the Nissan Frontier Forsberg Edition package (right).

Nissan took the wraps off a limited-edition package for its Frontier pickup at this month’s Chicago Auto Show.

Inspired by the moded-out Frontier in which Forsberg Racing recently won the NORRA 500 off-road desert race, owners will soon have the option to upgrade their 2022 and newer model year Frontiers with the off-road-ready accessory package.

The dealer-installed kit features an entire parts package from NISMO Off Road Parts, including new 17-inch Axis Beadlock wheels mounted on knobby Yokohama Geolandar X-AT tires (265/70/R17), rock sliders and a roof rack with integrated LED lighting.

A NISMO off-road suspension kit replaces the standard front coil spring and shocks with high-performance shocks and forged upper control arms. The lifted suspension raises the truck's overall height by 1.5 inches. A NISMO cat-back exhaust gives it a throatier growl that’s still appropriate for driving through town, professional driver Chris Forsberg says.

Though not as livery-laden as the truck he raced across the Baja desert, Forsberg Racing decals and a Forsberg Racing Limited Edition badge adorn the truck and complete the desert-racing look.

Chris Forsberg and Forsberg Racing needed the truck to withstand the rigors of a 500-mile race, and the modifications proved successful, with the team taking first place in the stock production class.

"Our championship win at the NORRA 500 was a testament to the capabilities of the Nissan Frontier with NISMO Off Road parts and Yokohama Geolandar tires," said Forsberg. "We took a stock truck outfitted with NISMO Off Road parts and drove it from the shop in Southern California to the event, raced across the Baja desert for 500 miles, and drove it back home to the shop without an issue. It's thrilling to know that more drivers will be able to experience a taste of the rugged performance that propelled our success in the NORRA 500."

The Forsberg Edition package will be available in the fall of 2024 for $9,999.

Watch the truck in action here: