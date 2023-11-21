The Chevy Silverado 1500 comes in nine trims for 2024, the same as last year, but there are a few updates over the 2023 model.
The lineup boasts max available towing of 13,300 pounds, max available payload of 2,260 pounds and max available torque of 495 pound-feet – all depending on what trim and options you choose.
Here’s a quick rundown on the 2024 Silverado and what’s new.
The Silverado 1500 is available in these trims, each with highlighted new standard and optional equipment:
(Note: All MRSPs are according to Chevrolet.com.)
WT – OnStar and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability now standard. Optional automatic locking rear axle. Also standard: newly named TurboMax engine with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque (formerly 2.7L High-Output) and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $36,800.
Custom – Trailering package is standard. Optional Blackout Appearance Package and automatic locking rear axle. Standard: TurboMax and 8-speed automatic transmission. Starting MSRP: $43,600.
Custom Trail Boss – Standard automatic locking rear axle. Optional Blackout Appearance. Standard: TurboMax engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $51,800.
LT – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $48,000.
RST – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.
LT Trail Boss – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats, 2-inch factory suspension lift with Z71 Off-Road Package, Autotrac 2-speed transfer case and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.
ZR2 – Now comes standard with Duramax 3.OL Turbo-Diesel at 305 horsepower and 495 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; and front and rear e-lockers. Also standard: trailering package; automatic locking rear axle; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Optional: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $69,900.
LTZ – Standard 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $57,200.
High Country – Now standard Adaptive Cruise Control. Super Cruise driver assistance technology with trailering is available as is the Midnight Edition, which includes new power-retractable assist steps in black with LED lighting. Also standard: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $62,700.
Other Silverado 1500 highlights for 2024 include:
- New exterior colors – Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic
- 12 standard tie-downs in bed, which has best-in-class 89.1 cu. ft. of cargo space and available power up/down tailgate
- Available Multi-Flex tailgate with six functions
- Standard “Chevy Safety Assist,” which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert and IntelliBeam auto high beams
- Rear seat belt indicator