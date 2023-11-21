What’s New in 2024 for Chevy's Silverado 1500 Pickup?

Nov 21, 2023
The Chevy Silverado 1500 comes in nine trims for 2024, the same as last year, but there are a few updates over the 2023 model.

The lineup boasts max available towing of 13,300 pounds, max available payload of 2,260 pounds and max available torque of 495 pound-feet – all depending on what trim and options you choose.

Here’s a quick rundown on the 2024 Silverado and what’s new.

The Silverado 1500 is available in these trims, each with highlighted new standard and optional equipment:

(Note: All MRSPs are according to Chevrolet.com.)

2024 chevy silverado WT 4x4 towing skid steer construction siteSilverado WT 4x4ChevroletWT – OnStar and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability now standard. Optional automatic locking rear axle. Also standard: newly named TurboMax engine with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque (formerly 2.7L High-Output) and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $36,800.

Custom – Trailering package is standard. Optional Blackout Appearance Package and automatic locking rear axle. Standard: TurboMax and 8-speed automatic transmission. Starting MSRP: $43,600.

Custom Trail Boss – Standard automatic locking rear axle. Optional Blackout Appearance. Standard: TurboMax engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $51,800.

LT – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $48,000.

RST – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.

LT Trail Boss – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats, 2-inch factory suspension lift with Z71 Off-Road Package, Autotrac 2-speed transfer case and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.

ZR2 – Now comes standard with Duramax 3.OL Turbo-Diesel at 305 horsepower and 495 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; and front and rear e-lockers. Also standard: trailering package; automatic locking rear axle; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Optional: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $69,900.

LTZ – Standard 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $57,200.

High Country – Now standard Adaptive Cruise Control. Super Cruise driver assistance technology with trailering is available as is the Midnight Edition, which includes new power-retractable assist steps in black with LED lighting. Also standard: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $62,700.

2024 chevy high country pickup on ranchThis Silverado High Country sports the new Lakeshore Blue Metallic exterior.Chevrolet

Other Silverado 1500 highlights for 2024 include:

  • New exterior colors – Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic
  • 12 standard tie-downs in bed, which has best-in-class 89.1 cu. ft. of cargo space and available power up/down tailgate
  • ﻿﻿Available Multi-Flex tailgate with six functions
  • Standard “Chevy Safety Assist,” which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert and IntelliBeam auto high beams
  • Rear seat belt indicator 

2024 chevy silverado dashSilverado High Country interiorChevrolet 

 

