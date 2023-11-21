The Chevy Silverado 1500 comes in nine trims for 2024, the same as last year, but there are a few updates over the 2023 model.

The lineup boasts max available towing of 13,300 pounds, max available payload of 2,260 pounds and max available torque of 495 pound-feet – all depending on what trim and options you choose.

Here’s a quick rundown on the 2024 Silverado and what’s new.

The Silverado 1500 is available in these trims, each with highlighted new standard and optional equipment:

(Note: All MRSPs are according to Chevrolet.com.)

Chevrolet WT – OnStar and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability now standard. Optional automatic locking rear axle. Also standard: newly named TurboMax engine with 310 horsepower and 430 pound-feet of torque (formerly 2.7L High-Output) and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $36,800.

Custom – Trailering package is standard. Optional Blackout Appearance Package and automatic locking rear axle. Standard: TurboMax and 8-speed automatic transmission. Starting MSRP: $43,600.

Custom Trail Boss – Standard automatic locking rear axle. Optional Blackout Appearance. Standard: TurboMax engine and 8-speed automatic transmission. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and trailering package. Starting MSRP: $51,800.

LT – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $48,000.

RST – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.

LT Trail Boss – Standard 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Also standard: TurboMax engine, 8-speed automatic transmission, trailering package and automatic locking rear axle. Available options: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine, 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel, 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats, 2-inch factory suspension lift with Z71 Off-Road Package, Autotrac 2-speed transfer case and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $51,400.

ZR2 – Now comes standard with Duramax 3.OL Turbo-Diesel at 305 horsepower and 495 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; and front and rear e-lockers. Also standard: trailering package; automatic locking rear axle; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Optional: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and Blackout Appearance Package. Starting MSRP: $69,900.

LTZ – Standard 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine with 355 horsepower and 383 lb.-ft. of torque; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 6.2L EcoTec3 V8 engine and 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $57,200.

High Country – Now standard Adaptive Cruise Control. Super Cruise driver assistance technology with trailering is available as is the Midnight Edition, which includes new power-retractable assist steps in black with LED lighting. Also standard: 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine; 10-speed automatic transmission with Electronic Precision shift and front bucket seats; automatic locking rear axle; trailering package; 13.4-inch-diagonal horizontal infotainment touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, as well as Google Built-In compatibility. Available options: 3.0L Duramax Turbo Diesel. Starting MSRP: $62,700.

Chevrolet



Other Silverado 1500 highlights for 2024 include:

New exterior colors – Lakeshore Blue Metallic and Slate Gray Metallic

12 standard tie-downs in bed, which has best-in-class 89.1 cu. ft. of cargo space and available power up/down tailgate

﻿﻿Available Multi-Flex tailgate with six functions

Standard “Chevy Safety Assist,” which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert and IntelliBeam auto high beams

Rear seat belt indicator