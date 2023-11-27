Chevy Merges Off-Road and Heavy Duty with First Silverado HD ZR2

Nov 27, 2023
2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 trilering 2 ATVs on dirt road
The Silverado HD ZR2 has max towing of 16,000 pounds with its V8 gas engine and 18,500 pounds with the optional V8 diesel.
Chevrolet

For the first time ever, Chevy has brought its off-road ZR2 package to its heavy-duty Silverado lineup.

The 2024 Silverado HD ZR2 comes exclusively in the 2500 Crew Cab configuration in two trims: the standard ZR2 or the ZR2 Bison. The company says the heavy-duty pickup delivers enhanced off-road performance without sacrificing on-road comfort, and it can haul your heavy equipment to the jobsite or your camper or boat for the weekend getaway. The HD version joins the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2.

The max payload for the Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 is 3,397 pounds and 16,000 pounds towing with its 401-horsepower V8 gas engine, which delivers 464 pound-feet of torque. Towing gets a boost to 18,500 pounds with the optional 470-horsepower V8 Duramax Turbo-Diesel, delivering 975 pound-feet of torque.

The Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 gets the ZR2 family’s front grille, as well as unique wheel opening moldings with integrated mud guards, ZR2 badging on the grille bar and a higher stance.

The suspension is raised approximately 1.5 inches front and rear over the other Silverado HD four-wheel-drive models.

2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 on dirt desert roadThe suspension on the Silverado HD ZR2 is raised 1.5 inches and gets Multimatic DSSV Dampers for off- and on-road performance.ChevroletChevy lists the following additional off-road features:

  • Specific front upper and lower control arms and specific steering knuckles
  • Multimatic DSSV Dampers for off-road capability and smoother on-road performance
  • Larger steel transfer case skid plate and front aluminum skid plate
  • Rear e-locker
  • 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires mounted on 18 x 9-inch aluminum wheels
  • And a new Off-Road Mode, similar to the Colorado ZR2 and Silverado 1500 ZR2. When engaged, it adjusts various vehicle calibrations, such as the anti-lock brakes, traction control and stability control; alters throttle progression and transmission shifts; and the locking rear axle does not have a speed limitation.

As with the other 2024 Silverado HD models, the ZR2s get the newly redesigned interior across the HD lineup. Features include dark trim accents on Jet Black and Graystone leather-appointed surfaces that are designed to be easy to wipe clean. The instrument panel sports a best-in-class 13.4-inch-diagonal infotainment screen and 12.3-inch-diagonal configurable driver information center.

front view 2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 desert mountain backgroundThe Silverado 2500 HD ZR2 gets the ZR2 family’s front grille and other special design features.ChevroletThe ZR2 models also can be equipped with a 15-inch Head-Up Display with an off-road inclinometer and HD Surround.

The wireless phone charger area has been redesigned along with the flow-under console, which offers a bench seat while retaining the center console function.

Other features shared across the Silverado HD range for the ZR2s, include a DuraBed cargo box, a corner step rear bumper, BedSteps, power tailgate, a 120-volt power outlet and an optional six-position Multi-Flex tailgate.

The HD ZR2 has a starting MSRP of $72,595 with the gas engine and $82,085 with the diesel.

For the Avid Off-Roader

2024 chevrolet silverado hd zr2 bison stirring up dirt in desert boulders background2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 BisonChevrolet“The HD ZR2 Bison was developed in collaboration with AEV to provide a factory package for the most avid off-roaders,” Chevy says.

Beyond the HD ZR2’s standard features are:

  • Exclusive gloss black, 18-inch AEV wheels
  • Distinctive cut high-approach, stamped-steel front bumper with integrated recovery points and winch provisions
  • Unique stamped-steel cut rear bumper with recovery points
  • Tough, stamped steel underbody skid plates for the front of the vehicle, steering rack, exhaust and transfer case
  • Unique exterior badging and other identifying cues, including the AEV logo on the front-seat head restraints.
