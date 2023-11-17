The three-quarter-ton 2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja combines advanced off-road suspension with best-in-class towing of up to 22,000 pounds, the company says.

The result is the three-quarter-ton 2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja, which combines advanced off-road suspension with best-in-class towing of up to 22,000 pounds, the company says.

“This is truly the ultimate heavy-duty truck,” declares Shelby Chief Designer and VP Vince LaViolette.

If you want one of these “bad to the bone” trucks, as LaViolette describes them, though, you better hurry.

“Only 300 of the limited-edition vehicles will be available through select dealers in the United States,” Shelby says.

Oh, and by the way, be ready to fork out at least $155,000, which is the starting MSRP. (To watch the Super Baja in action, you can check out Shelby's promotional video at the end of this story.)

Shelby Shelby keeps the F-250’s V8 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbo diesel engine, 10-speed TorqShift automatic transmission and the embedded 5G Wi-Fi capability.

But the big changes are many from the factory Super Duty to the Super Baja, starting with the new suspension system developed by Fox Factory Performance Vehicle Development. The truck “fluidly moves over hard-core off-road terrain” and “offers a smooth ride across the pavement,” says LaViolette.

Ride height is lifted an additional 5 inches. It’s all sitting atop 20-inch alloy wheels in black and gray with Shelby cobra logo and 37-inch BFG KMS tires.

Shelby For styling, Shelby gives the Super Baja a new front grille, Shelby stripes and badges, painted fender flares, XL power steps with rock sliders and lights, bed liner, tinted windows and powder-coated exhaust tips.

Inside, the pickup gets “exclusive full-leather seat covers, accents and embroidery, digital gauges, custom carbon fiber accents, embroidered floor mats and billet racing pedals.” Shelby also added Super Baja badges and a CSM serialized plate.

Shelby Other features from Shelby include:

Air induction hood with extraction vent

Powder-coated steel front and rear bumpers

Tow points

Air-flow vents

LED lighting

Two spare tires mounted on a steel chase rack in the bed.

“Lessons learned through brutal testing both on and off road resulted in a dual-purpose vehicle that can conquer jobs requiring maximum towing capacity and then deliver serious off-road adventure,” says Gary Patterson, president of Shelby American. “The 2023 Shelby F-250 Super Baja has the capabilities expected of a pickup wearing our legendary brand.”

Check out this Shelby video of the Super Baja in action:

Suspension Specs

Shelby lists the following features on the Fox Performance Suspension system on the Super Baja: