Following an absence for model year 2023, Chevy rolled out the all new 2024 Colorado ZR2 Bison with some impressive capabilities that make it one of the top trucks in its class.

Made in partnership with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV), the ZR2 Bison quickly sets itself apart from the standard ZR2 and other midsize models thanks to AEV 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels wrapped by segment-exclusive 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler Territory OD Mud/Terrain tires that help give the truck best-in-class ground clearance of 12.2 inches.

The beefy 35-inch Goodyear Wrangler spare tire is too big to be mounted under the truck so it's mounted in the bed instead.ChevroletUnderneath the truck are boron steel skid plates and rocker protectors that pave the way for best-in-class underbody protection.

Serious off-roaders will appreciate the ZR2 Bison’s best-in-class approach angle (38.2 deg.), departure angle (26 deg.) and breakover angle (26.9 deg.).

Something else you won’t find on other midsize trucks is the ZR2 Bison’s segment-exclusive Multimatic front and rear jounce control dampers.

Power comes courtesy of a high-output 2.7-liter twin turbo inline four-cylinder engine bolted to an 8-speed automatic and two-speed four-wheel-drive transfer case that produces 310 horsepower and 430 lb.-ft. torque. Those numbers remain unchanged. Max payload comes in at 1,050 lbs.; max towing is 5,500 lbs.

While the 2.8-liter diesel Duramax was available on prior ZR2 Bison models, none of Chevy’s literature makes mention of the oil burner for model year 2024 which came rated at 186 horsepower and 369 lb.-ft. torque.

The 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison has impressive off-road capability but it does not win the power game. That distinction, at least in terms of torque, goes to the 2024 Toyota Tacoma with a four-cylinder 2.4-liter i-FORCE MAX hybrid that cranks out 326 horsepower and class-leading 465 lb.-ft. torque. While the 2024 Ford Ranger Raptor cranks out best-in-class 405 horsepower from a twin-turbo 3.0-liter EcoBoost V6, it falls behind the latest Tacoma with 430 lb.-ft. torque.

Other features on the 2024 Chevy Colorado ZR2 Bison include:

AEV heavy-duty winch-capable front bumper

AEV rear bumper and AEV fender flares

Power-locking front and rear differentials

Racing-inspired spare tire carrier and spray-on bedliner

"Flowtie" front badge and Bison exterior identification

Interior distinction with AEV badge on the front headrests and all-weather floor liners

Chevrolet infotainment system with 11.3-inch diagonal color touchscreen and Google built-in

Wi-Fi Hotspot capable

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Chevy Safety Assist is standard and includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert and IntelliBeam auto high beam control

Chevy has not yet released fuel economy figures, a rollout date or price.