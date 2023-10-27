Toyota Unveils "Texas Style" Tundra Limited Edition for 2024

user-gravatar Headshot
Jason Cannon
Oct 27, 2023
black 2024 Toyota Tundra image
Based on the 1794 Tundra grade, the 1794 Limited Edition comes with a Crew Max cab, 5.5-foot bed, four-wheel drive and the I-FORCE Max powertrain, all standard.
Toyota

Toyota chose the State Fair of Texas to unveil a premium special and limited-edition Tundra for 2024.

The 1794, named after the ranch whose land is where Toyota's San Antonio Tundra assembly plant is built, gets a new limited-edition trim for the coming model year that focuses on premium leather interior and adds enhanced off-road capability. 

Based on the 1794 Tundra grade, the 1794 Limited Edition comes with a Crew Max cab, 5.5-foot bed, four-wheel drive, and the I-FORCE Max powertrain, all standard and offered in a limited run of only 1,500 units. Inside the truck you'll find an embossed label that marks the truck as one of 1,500.

The unique premium leather and its design were developed through a collaboration with Texas artisan leather-crafter Saddleback Leather Company. Several Saddleback Leather Company accessories were developed to match the truck, including a large overnight bag, tool roll, owners’ portfolio, key glove and a small pouch.

MY24Tundra1794Limited Edition014ScaledThe unique premium leather and its design were developed through a collaboration with the Saddleback Leather Company.

MY24Tundra1794Limited Edition013Scaled

MY24Tundra1794Limited Edition012Scaled

Outside, engineers added an upgraded FOX suspension and an off-road inspired wheel and tire combination. The 2.5-inch-diameter FOX Internal Bypass shocks with piggyback reservoirs and a 1.1-inch lift improves the stance of the truck and adds to the trucks off-road capability.

A dark chrome grille and body side moldings, blacked-out accents and unique stamped tailgate pull the whole package together. 

The Tundra 1794 Limited Edition will be available in dealerships spring of 2024 in colors Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint and Smoked Mesquite.

MY24Tundra1794Limited Edition009ScaledThe Tundra 1794 Limited Edition boasts a unique ultra-premium leather interior.

Related Stories
blue 2024 ram 1500 trx final edition parked mountain background
Pickups
Ram Launches $117K Final Edition 1500 TRX Among 2024 Truck Lineup
gray 2024 Ford F-150 Lightning Flash parked on road
Pickups
Ford Reveals 2024 F-150 Lightning "Flash" with Extended Battery Range
view of jeep gladiator dash touchscreen
Pickups
2024 Jeep Gladiator Pickup Gets New Standard Features, Tech
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
black 2024 Toyota Tundra image
Pickups
Toyota Unveils "Texas Style" Tundra Limited Edition for 2024
The 1794 Limited Edition features a unique premium interior developed with Texas artisan Saddleback Leather Co.
Maxresdefault 6539514feaa61
Excavators
Video: How Does Deere's New 75 P-Tier Excavator Differ from its 85 P-Tier?
ARGO Sasquatch amphibious extreme terrain vehicle
Construction Equipment
Behold, "Sasquatch"! – ARGO's New Amphibious "Xtreme Terrain Vehicle" (Video)
Like a cellphone or computer, the widgets and apps on the concept transparent OLED screen being developed by Bobcat and LG can be moved around or cleared with simple drag and drop functions.
Technology
Bobcat Developing "Touchscreen Windows" for Construction Equipment
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Challenges in Asset and Equipment Management
A complete and intuitive tracking solution makes it easy to keep your assets working and ready for the next job.
DownloadView All