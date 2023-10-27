Based on the 1794 Tundra grade, the 1794 Limited Edition comes with a Crew Max cab, 5.5-foot bed, four-wheel drive and the I-FORCE Max powertrain, all standard.

Toyota chose the State Fair of Texas to unveil a premium special and limited-edition Tundra for 2024.

The 1794, named after the ranch whose land is where Toyota's San Antonio Tundra assembly plant is built, gets a new limited-edition trim for the coming model year that focuses on premium leather interior and adds enhanced off-road capability.

Based on the 1794 Tundra grade, the 1794 Limited Edition comes with a Crew Max cab, 5.5-foot bed, four-wheel drive, and the I-FORCE Max powertrain, all standard and offered in a limited run of only 1,500 units. Inside the truck you'll find an embossed label that marks the truck as one of 1,500.

The unique premium leather and its design were developed through a collaboration with Texas artisan leather-crafter Saddleback Leather Company. Several Saddleback Leather Company accessories were developed to match the truck, including a large overnight bag, tool roll, owners’ portfolio, key glove and a small pouch.

Outside, engineers added an upgraded FOX suspension and an off-road inspired wheel and tire combination. The 2.5-inch-diameter FOX Internal Bypass shocks with piggyback reservoirs and a 1.1-inch lift improves the stance of the truck and adds to the trucks off-road capability.

A dark chrome grille and body side moldings, blacked-out accents and unique stamped tailgate pull the whole package together.

The Tundra 1794 Limited Edition will be available in dealerships spring of 2024 in colors Wind Chill Pearl, Midnight Black Metallic, Blueprint and Smoked Mesquite.

