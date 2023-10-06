Production of the 1500 TRX with its V8 HEMI will end this year with a $117,625 Final Edition. The 2024 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition will be available later this year.

Ram has announced its 2024 lineup for its popular 1500 pickup, as well as its heavy-duty and commercial trucks and vans, including a final edition of its 1500 TRX with its 702-horsepower HEMI V8 engine.

Most of the 2024 models are getting some minor adjustments, with media reports that a redesign for the Ram 1500 for 2025 will be announced later this year. The biggest news is production will end this year on the 1500 TRX, but the company adds, a little confusingly, that it’s not really the end of the TRX, which debuted in 2020.

“This current chapter in Ram’s high-performance trucks is coming to a close, but it’s not the end of TRX’s story,” says Tim Kuniskis, Ram brand CEO for Stellantis, Ram’s parent company. “While we’ll have more news to come at a later date, we’re proud to offer our loyal performance enthusiasts the very special TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition.”

For a starting price of $117,625, you can buy the 2024 “final edition,” which Ram deems “one last chance to own a piece of automotive history.”

Ram What do you get for that price tag, aside from the V8?

Here’s Ram’s response:

“The 2024 Ram 1500 TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition offers highly exclusive content, including Satin Titanium bead-lock capable wheels with a matching 6.2-liter hood badge and bed decal. Inside, the exclusive content includes Patina stitching on the dashboard, seats and an embroidered “TRX” seat back logo. A TRX 6.2L Supercharged V8 - Final Edition cluster splash screen, ultra-premium center console badge showcasing the build number, passenger-side TRX dashboard badge in Satin Titanium finish and Triaxle-suede door panel inserts are also included. The interior also includes 4x4 weave matte carbon fiber on the instrument panel, doors, console and steering wheel. Additional standard equipment includes a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium sound system, Head-Up Display, digital rearview mirror and 8-way power driver and passenger seats. Safety features include adaptive cruise control, Lane Keep Assist, pedestrian emergency braking blind-spot and cross-path detection and ParkSense front and rear park assist with stop.”

For contractors on a more modest budget, Ram is planning the following upgrades for its 2024 lineup:

2024 Ram 1500

Ram The eight models in the 2024 Ram 1500 lineup will now come standard with the Tailgate Ajar warning lamp. The trucks feature up to 12,750 pounds of towing capacity and 2,300 pounds of payload with the eTorque 48-volt “mild hybrid system.”

eTorque gets improved fuel efficiency in the standard V6 and the V8 configurations, the company says. The system replaces the traditional alternator and is designed to increase fuel efficiency without sacrificing towing and hauling performance, but stops short of being a traditional hybrid vehicle.

The trucks’ Uconnect 5 infotainment system comes with a 12-inch touchscreen that offers split-screen capability and 360-degree camera views. Safety technology includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-Spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking.

“Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished with a link-coil rear suspension system with segment-exclusive, active-level, four-corner air suspension with adaptive damping,” Ram says.

Along with the TRX Final Edition, 2024 models are the Tradesman, Tradesman HFE, Big Horn/Lone Star, Laramie, Rebel, Limited Longhorn and Limited.

Available configurations: Quad Cab 6-foot 4-inch bed; Crew Cab 5-foot 7-inch bed; and Crew Cab 6-foot 4-inch bed.

The Ram 1500 Tradesman Warlock will get factory-installed enhanced off-road features: electronic rear-locking differential, skid plates, 1-inch raised ride height, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac tires, and Bilstein front and rear performance tuned-shock absorbers, the company says.

2024 Ram 2500 & 3500 Heavy Duty

Ram Like the Ram 1500, the 2500 and 3500 heavy-duty trucks will come standard with the Tailgate Ajar warning lamp.

They also get the Uconnect 5 system with 12-inch touchscreen.

Engine options include a 6.4-liter HEMI V8 or 6.7-liter Cummins Turbo Diesels in standard or high output versions.

Max towing for the Ram 2500 is 20,000 pounds, and 37,900 for the Ram 3500.

Trim levels offered: Tradesman, Big Horn/Lone Star, Power Wagon, Rebel, Laramie, Limited Longhorn and Limited.

Available configurations in 4x2 and 4x4: Regular Cab 8-foot bed; Crew Cab 6-foot 4-inch bed; Crew Cab 8-foot bed, and Mega Cab 6-foot 4-inch bed (4x4 only).

2024 Ram Commercial 3500, 4500 & 5500 Chassis Cab

Ram “The Ram Commercial brand continues to expand its presence in the vocational truck segment by enhancing the capabilities of Ram’s Tradesman series of trucks and vans from half-ton to Class 5,” the company says.

Along with the Tradesman, available models for the Ram Chassis Cab are SLT, Laramie and Limited. Engine options are a 6.4-liter HEMI V-8 or a 6.7-liter Cummins diesel.

Features on the lineup include:

ParkSense park assist system with fit-to-use backup camera and front/rear parking sensors with visual and audible indications and a 270-degree camera system with trailer reverse guidance view.

Trailer tire-pressure monitoring system for up to six truck tires and 12 trailer tires with up to four trailer profiles.

Fuel tank capacity of 74 gallons (52-gallon tank plus 22-gallon tank).

Dual alternator systems up to 440 amps.

Diesel exhaust fluid tank refill port located at the rear of the cab on the driver’s side.

Available configurations in 4x2 and 4x4 with cab-to-axle lengths of 60, 84, 108 and 120 inches: Ram 3500 Regular cab 10,000 GVWR; Ram 3500 Crew cab 10,000 GVWR; Ram 3500 Regular cab; Ram 3500 Crew cab; Ram 4500 Regular cab; Ram 4500 Crew cab; Ram 5500 Regular cab; and Ram 5500 Crew cab.

2024 Ram Commercial ProMaster

Ram Ram says the new ProMaster Class 2 full-size van will be the company’s most advanced, with the most safety features ever.

Those features include Active Drive Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Emergency Brake Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind-Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, Crosswind Assist and Parallel/Perpendicular Park Assist.

New safety features for 2024 are ParkSense with stop, white noise backup alarm and traditional backup alarm.

The vans are equipped with Uconnect 5 and a 10.1-inch touchscreen. Other tech features include Amazon Alexa, 360 Surround View Camera, TomTom navigation, wireless phone charger, dual phone connectivity, and a telematics box module.

The vans also feature low cargo-load floor height and step-in height.

New for 2024, they can be equipped with optional heated steering wheel and heated windshield.

Ram says it also plans to launch an electric ProMaster later in 2023.

The front-wheel-drive ProMaster runs on a 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine paired with a TorqueFlite nine-speed automatic transmission to produce 276 horsepower and 250 pound-feet of torque. Towing capacity is 6,910 pounds, and payload is 4,680 pounds.

Available configurations are as follows:

ProMaster 1500 Cargo Van 118-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 1500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 1500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 2500 Cargo Van 159-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 2500 Window Van 159-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase low roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 136-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 159-inch wheelbase high roof

ProMaster 3500 Cargo Van 159-inch wheelbase high roof extended body

ProMaster 3500 Window Van 159-inch wheelbase high roof extended body

ProMaster 3500 Chassis Cab Cutaway 159-inch wheelbase

ProMaster 3500 Chassis Cab Cutaway 159-inch wheelbase extended frame







