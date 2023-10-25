Toyota Gives Glimpse of Concept EPU Electric Pickup Truck

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Oct 25, 2023
Toyota EPU concept electric pickup truck
Toyota quietly unveiled an electric mid-size pickup truck concept at the Japan Mobility Show.
Toyota

The Toyota EPU features a double cab, capable of holding five passengers.

The Japan-based company didn’t provide much detail about the truck and when, or if, it will enter production.

Its website described the EPU as a “next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept.”

It has a monocoque body for light weight and “high durability,” the company says. The design also adds versatility to the deck space.

The truck is 16.4 feet long. It is shorter than the Tacoma, which is over 17 feet long.

Check out this video from The Fast Lane Truck of the EPU at the Japan Mobility Show.


