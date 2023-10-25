Toyota quietly unveiled an electric mid-size pickup truck concept at the Japan Mobility Show.

Toyota quietly unveiled an electric mid-size pickup truck concept at the Japan Mobility Show.

The Toyota EPU features a double cab, capable of holding five passengers.

The Japan-based company didn’t provide much detail about the truck and when, or if, it will enter production.

Its website described the EPU as a “next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept.”

It has a monocoque body for light weight and “high durability,” the company says. The design also adds versatility to the deck space.

The truck is 16.4 feet long. It is shorter than the Tacoma, which is over 17 feet long.

Check out this video from The Fast Lane Truck of the EPU at the Japan Mobility Show.



