The third-generation Tundra was introduced two years ago and made an immediate impact on the segment, thanks in part to its new twin-turbo V6 powertrains, the most powerful of which is a hybrid.

2024 Toyota Tundra CapstoneToyotaThe 2024 Tundra enters with new options for exterior looks and off-road performance.

A Nightshade package has been added to amp up the Tundra’s style and attitude.

The popular TRD Off-Road Package is now available on Platinum grade 4×4’s as is a TRD 3-inch suspension lift kit now available as a factory installed accessory.

The 2024 Tundra lineup will see the continuation of SR, SR5, Limited, Platinum and 1794 grades. TRD Pro and the flagship Capstone grade will remain part of the Tundra lineup. Both offered exclusively with the i-FORCE MAX powertrain.

Nightshade Package: Attitude amplified

Customers can maximize the Tundra’s style with the new Nightshade package, featuring several black accents like 20-inch wheels, over fenders, grille, mirror caps and badges.

The new Nightshade package is available exclusively on Limited grades and is available with the following exterior colors: Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Supersonic Red, Lunar Rock and Blueprint.

Factory Installed 3-inch TRD Lift

Newly available for 2024, the Tundra can be equipped with a TRD 3-inch suspension lift kit that is installed in the factory and brings added clearance to the already capable Tundra.

TRD Off-Road Package on Platinum

New for 2024, the Tundra Platinum 4×4 models can now be outfitted with the iconic TRD Off-Road package which combines premium creature comforts with trail ready performance.

Putting more power in powertrains

Tundra offers a twin-turbo 3.4-liter V6 and a hybrid twin-turbo variant. Both engines team with a 10-speed Electronically Controlled Automatic Transmission with intelligence (ECTi). The new 10-speed features a sequential shift mode, uphill/downhill shift logic and TOW/HAUL driving modes.

The i-FORCE twin-turbo V6 uses DOHC 24-valve cylinder heads and Dual VVTi systems to provide 389 horsepower and 479 lb.-ft. of torque. Top dog in the Tundra line is the available i-FORCE MAX hybrid powertrain with 437 horsepower at 5,200 rpm, and a staggering 583 lb.-ft. of torque at a low 2,400 rpm. The hybrid offers up to an EPA-estimated 20 MPG city/24 MPG highway/22 MPG combined fuel economy depending on model grade and drivetrain.

The new i-FORCE MAX combines the twin-turbo V6 with a motor generator with a clutch located within the bell housing between the engine and 10-speed automatic transmission. The motor generator provides additional power through the transmission, while the engine start-up, EV driving, electric assist and energy regeneration are done via the hybrid components. The system employs a proven and reliable 288-volt sealed nickel-metal hydride (Ni-MH) battery located under the rear passenger seats.

Although the electric motor does the bulk of the work at lower speeds, once above 18 mph the gasoline engine remains in constant operation for optimal performance in the mid- and high-speed range. When in TOW/HAUL mode, the i-FORCE MAX system operates holistically to provide impressive acceleration and torque for towing needs.

Off-road chops

Standard on Tundra TRD Pro models and 4×4 trucks equipped with the TRD Off-Road package are a slew of off-road upgrades that enhance off-pavement exploration. Multi-Terrain Select offers adjustable settings to help control wheel spin on a variety of terrain. CRAWL Control functions as a low-speed, off-road cruise control that allows the driver to focus on steering while the Tundra maintains one of five selectable speeds. Downhill Assist Control helps the driver navigate tricky slopes by limiting the speed of the vehicle during descents.

TRD Pro and 4×4 Tundras equipped with the TRD Off-Road package comes standard with an electronically locking rear differential to provide added traction in 4WD Low. Multi-Terrain Monitor also comes standard the Pro and TRD Off-Road 4×4, allowing the driver to check the immediate surroundings for potential obstacles. Pressing a button on the console activates front, rear and side-camera views on the center display.

New color for 2024

All-New for 2024 is the color Terra, which is only available on TRD PRO grades. Other exterior Tundra colors for 2024 include White, Wind Chill Pearl, Magnetic Gray Metallic, Celestial Silver Metallic, Midnight Black Metallic, Super Sonic Red, Army Green, Lunar Rock, Solar Octane and Blueprint. In addition, Smoked Mesquite is exclusively available on Limited and 1794 grades.

