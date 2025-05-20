Stellar Industries has introduced two new hooklift models with more configuration options and capacities for a wide range of waste, government and construction applications.

The 24,000-pound capacity NXT24 and 30,000-pound capacity NXT30 feature short (S), medium (M) and long (L) options, designed to fit various container lengths and hook heights. The medium configuration is available now. Short and long versions will be released later this year.

NXT24

The NXT24 offers flexibility for a range of tasks, and depending on local regulations, may be operable without a CDL.

NXT24S: Supports an adjustable hook height of 36 - 54 inches and is available with container lengths ranging from 10 - 14 feet.

NXT24M: Designed for 12- to 16-foot containers and offers adjustable hook heights of 36 – 54 inches or 54 – 62 inches.

NXT24L: Ideal for 14- to 18-foot containers, with an adjustable hook height of 54 – 62 inches.

NXT30

The NXT30 provides additional flexibility.

NXT30S: Supports an adjustable hook height of 36 - 54 inches and accommodates containers from 10 – 14 feet in length.

NXT30M: Offers two adjustable hook height options of 36 - 54 inches or 54 – 62 inches, with container lengths from 12 to 16 feet.

NXT30L: Suited for containers from 14 to 18 feet with an adjustable hook height of 54 – 62 inches.

The Short and Medium versions of both hooklifts provide an 8-foot lost load height, while the Long version offers a 9-foot lost load height.

Additional Features

Continuing the legacy of the NXT Series, the NXT24 and NXT30 offer the same advanced features and intuitive controls for productivity and ease of use.

Both models come with a universal body latching system with bolt-on inside or outside locks that can be moved on pre-drilled rails to accommodate bodies with incorrectly positioned locks. This eliminates the need for cutting, welding or repainting, Stellar says.

The roller-style bolt-on body saddles reduce the amount of friction between the container rails and the saddles when loading or offloading a container and can be positioned to best support the container.

The universal hydraulic reservoir can also be mounted in various positions on the unit to avoid interference with chassis components.

With these models, Stellar is introducing a new soft stop feature on the lift cylinder, which allows the body to be gently brought to a resting position on the body saddles.

Buyers have the option of cable control, air control, electronic joystick or electronic radio remote controls. These controls allow for proportional control, providing users with the ability to operate the hooklift in a variety of situations. The radio remote control lets operators control the unit either from the chassis cab or from outside the cab.

All Stellar Hooklifts, including the NXT24 and NXT30, are manufactured in the United States.