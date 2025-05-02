Reading Truck Intros New RM-25, RM-35 Crane Bodies

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
May 2, 2025
The RM-25 is for cranes up to 5,000 pounds, and the RM-35 is for electric cranes up to 6,000 pounds for Ford, Chevy, Ram Class 4 and 5 trucks.
The RM-25 is for cranes up to 5,000 pounds, and the RM-35 is for electric cranes up to 6,000 pounds for Ford, Chevy, Ram Class 4 and 5 trucks.
Reading Trucks

Reading Truck has added two new crane bodies for Class 4 and 5 trucks.

The RM25 Crane Body is available in 9-foot length, and the RM-35 can be ordered with 9- or 11-foot length.

The RM-25 is designed for midweight lifting applications, for cranes up to 5,000 pounds. The RM-35 is designed to be upfitted with electric cranes up to 6,000 pounds, one of the largest lifts an electric crane can achieve, the company says.

The RM-25 is built with a 6-inch heavy-duty steel understructure, and the RM-35 is built with a heavy-duty torsion box understructure, according to Reading. “They can be upfitted with most leading cranes and come equipped with manual (RM-25) or electric outriggers (RM-35).”

Both crane bodies feature a work-bench bumper, spray lined bed, and integrated headache rack for increased safety and functionality. 

Recommended Class 4 chassis for the RM-25 include the Ford F-450, GM 4500HD, Chevrolet 4500, Ram 4500, International CV.

Recommended Class 5 chassis for the RM-35 include the Ford F-550, Chevrolet 5500, Ram 5500, International CV.

“We aim to offer our customers a design that’s best in class, delivering superior lifting performance, safety and durability,” said Nate Goodnow, president and COO of Reading Truck Body Manufacturing. “They’re a great choice for customers looking for a versatile, high-performance solution that can be upfitted to fit their specific needs.”

The body cranes are now available order.  

 

 

Related Stories
blue Kenworth T800W with oversized load sign empty trailer on forest road
Trucks
Kenworth to End Popular W900, T800, C500 Models; Reveals W900 Legacy Edition
white trucks in garage at night at Florida chop shop
Trucks
Florida Man Accused of Stealing 8 Dump Trucks, Running Chop Shop (Video)
2026 1500 Ramcharger pickup truck silver driving on road
Pickups
2026 1500 Ramcharger Range-Extended EV Pickup to Hit Dealers This Year
worker orange hard hat pulling toolbox trazer rack on pickup
Pickups
Ranger Design Intros Modular Trazer Rack & Utility System for Pickups
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
Deere 333 P Tier Thumb
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Deere’s Powerful New 333 P-Tier Compact Track Loader
Take a walkaround tour of the redesigned CTL that features a new cab, more power and loads of technology.
Volvo's next-gen L220 joins four other new wheel loader models to be released in 2025.
Wheel Loaders
Volvo Reveals 5 Next-Gen Large Wheel Loaders with Loads of Features
Case 421 G Cwl 1
Compact Wheel Loaders
Case CE Introduces its Largest Compact Wheel Loader, the 421G
Ridge Crew
Compact equipment
Kawasaki Debuts New 6-Person Ridge Crew UTV
The hood of the A50 was redesigned for a lower slope, and the window panels are larger for better operator visibility.
Off-Road Trucks
A Closer Look: Volvo Enters New Class with A50 Articulated Dump Truck
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All