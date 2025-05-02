The RM-25 is for cranes up to 5,000 pounds, and the RM-35 is for electric cranes up to 6,000 pounds for Ford, Chevy, Ram Class 4 and 5 trucks.

Reading Truck has added two new crane bodies for Class 4 and 5 trucks.

The RM25 Crane Body is available in 9-foot length, and the RM-35 can be ordered with 9- or 11-foot length.

The RM-25 is designed for midweight lifting applications, for cranes up to 5,000 pounds. The RM-35 is designed to be upfitted with electric cranes up to 6,000 pounds, one of the largest lifts an electric crane can achieve, the company says.

The RM-25 is built with a 6-inch heavy-duty steel understructure, and the RM-35 is built with a heavy-duty torsion box understructure, according to Reading. “They can be upfitted with most leading cranes and come equipped with manual (RM-25) or electric outriggers (RM-35).”

Both crane bodies feature a work-bench bumper, spray lined bed, and integrated headache rack for increased safety and functionality.

Recommended Class 4 chassis for the RM-25 include the Ford F-450, GM 4500HD, Chevrolet 4500, Ram 4500, International CV.

Recommended Class 5 chassis for the RM-35 include the Ford F-550, Chevrolet 5500, Ram 5500, International CV.

“We aim to offer our customers a design that’s best in class, delivering superior lifting performance, safety and durability,” said Nate Goodnow, president and COO of Reading Truck Body Manufacturing. “They’re a great choice for customers looking for a versatile, high-performance solution that can be upfitted to fit their specific needs.”

The body cranes are now available order.