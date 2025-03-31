These trucks were among eight found at a chop shop in Tampa Bay, Florida, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives investigating a stolen dump truck wound up finding eight trucks reported stolen from Florida, South Carolina and Georgia and rebranded to another company, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Olansy Marrero, 40, was arrested after seen altering a truck’s vehicle identification number at what the Sheriff’s Office called a chop shop.

After obtaining a search warrant March 18 for the property in Tampa and two adjoining properties related to the business, they found seven more stolen dump trucks. They were stolen between 2023 and 2025 from Hillsborough, Duval, Collier, Lee, and Palm Beach counties in Florida and from South Carolina and Georgia. “All of the dump trucks were rebranded with the company's logos,” according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Marrero was charged with three counts of grand theft $100,000 or more; operating a chop shop; criminal mischief $1,000 or more; possession of VIN plate; possession of motor vehicle with VIN plate; sell or possess vehicle with altered numbers; tampering with physical evidence; and introduction of contraband into a detention facility.

"These thefts didn't just hurt business owners from across Florida and the Southeast, but they impacted families, employees and construction projects," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "We're committed to those who help build up our community and will come after anyone who tries to tear it down through theft and illegal operations."

The Sheriff’s Office says the investigation remains active. Np further details were released about the trucks or the companies that owned them.

The Sheriff’s Office released the following video of its raid on the chop shop March 18: