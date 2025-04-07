The T800W is one of the series of models Kenworth plans to stop production of with the 2026 model year due to tougher diesel emissions requirements set for 2027 model year trucks.

Kenworth is saying farewell to three of its classic models that have been popular haulers for decades: the W900, T800 and C500.

The company says it can no longer produce the trucks due to tougher “diesel emissions regulations coming and component constraints.”

The 1.9-meter-cab Class 8 trucks will sunset in 2026. So if you want one of the last of the models, you should let your Kenworth dealer know. The company says it will make a last call to order the trucks later this year.

Meanwhile, in a nod to nostalgic fans of the W900, Kenworth will roll out a 2026 W900 Legacy Edition. The company plans to make 1,000 of the limited-edition trucks.

Here’s a quick look at the models being discontinued, their replacements and the new W900 Legacy Edition.

T800

Kenworth The T800 vocational model came out in 1986. The popular T800W wide hood has been a stalwart for heavy hauling and off-road work.

It was made to accommodate large engines with increased cooling capacity and rugged components, the company says. “The tried-and-true toughness of the T800W has made it ideal for specialized heavy-haul, oilfield work, logging and other demanding jobs.”

In preparing for higher diesel emissions standards set for 2027 model years, Kenworth has revealed the T880S with a new Performance Hood that can handle large engines like Cummins’ new 605-horsepower X15, which delivers up to 2,050 pound-feet of torque.

W900

Kenworth The first W900 came out in 1963 and has been used for long-haul, heavy-haul, logging, dumping, and other vocational and on-highway applications ever since.

“Often seen at truck shows, featured in movies and on TV, and shown at other events, it’s an iconic truck that’s cherished for its classic styling by our customers and truck aficionados,” says Kevin Haygood, Kenworth assistant general manager for sales and marketing. “While production of these trucks is coming to an end, we look forward to seeing them on our roads and at truck shows for many years to come.”

The company says its W990 is “well-positioned to continue Kenworth’s tradition of excellence, offering best-in-class driver comfort, efficiency and reliability.”

C500

Kenworth The C500 first came out in 1972. Kenworth designed it for “extreme heavy-haul, oilfield, logging, mining, and off-road applications where weight capacity, durability, power, and reliability are critical.”

The company adds that it is a “purpose-built workhorse made to handle the harshest conditions worldwide.”

W900 Legacy Edition

Kenworth If all this talk of sunsetting models has you feeling nostalgic, Kenworth’s 2026 W900 Legacy Edition might be just want you’re looking for.

Only 1,000 will be made, which Kenworth says will result in it becoming a collector’s item.

“They’ll be powered by the Cummins X15 engine painted in legacy Cummins beige – an exclusive color for this limited edition,” says Haygood. “The Legacy Edition is the ninth limited-edition W900 Kenworth has produced. In recognition of that, we are bringing back paint schemes from those past trucks and some other fan favorites.”

The truck will be available in the following configurations: Extended Day Cab, 72-inch Flat Top and 86-inch Studio Sleeper.

Features on the limited-edition model include:

Special limited-edition badge on the glovebox.

Premium black Diamond VIT interior with platinum accents.

Ravenwood door and dash trim.

Platinum accent stitching and vintage Kenworth logos on trim and headrests.

Hood badge from popular 1966 design.

Those who order a sleeper will find vintage tuck-and-roll upholstery adorning the sleeper back wall.