Palfinger has expanded its bucket truck lineup with the new PB 38 AT P cable placer, designed for installing and servicing overhead telecommunications lines.

This cable placing unit allows the operator to move the boom while the vehicle is in motion, which can reduce the time it takes to install telecom lines, the company says. The PB 38 AT P made its debut at the 2025 NTEA Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Additional features include:

Height & Reach: With 38 feet of platform height, the PB 38 AT P offers operators 43 feet of working height, over 27 feet of side reach and a rated bucket capacity of 400 pounds, allowing greater reach and flexibility.

Flexible Platform Stowage: It allows operators to easily and safely access the platform from the tail shelf or maximize their cargo area.

An intercom system and 12-volt DC emergency hydraulic power system come standard for added safety. A variety of power outlets are available on the platform. Optional features include a camera system and a work light or tool tray on the platform.

Palfinger’s bucket trucks are assembled in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and supported by a large service network and over 100 mobile service technicians. The trucks are engineered for low maintenance and easy serviceability, the company says.

