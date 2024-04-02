Cummins’ New X15N Natural Gas Engine Now an Option for Peterbilt Trucks

red peterbilt 567 dump truck white backgorund
The 567 is among three Peterbilt heavy-duty trucks that will have Cummins' new X15N natural gas engine as an option.
Peterbilt

Cummins’ new X15N natural gas engine will soon be available for three models of Peterbilt heavy-duty trucks, including its popular 567 work truck.  

Orders for the new engine, which will also be available for Models 579 and 520, are scheduled for production in the third quarter, according to Peterbilt.

Cummins X15N Engine white backgroundCummins' X15NCummins“The X15N is optimized for weight, space and durability making it ideal for short-haul, long-haul, refuse and construction customers requiring a larger displacement engine that also significantly reduces emissions,” Peterbilt says.

Cummins calls the X15N an “industry first” as a large-bore natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks and says it delivers performance similar to diesel.

It weighs less than the company’s 15L diesel engine and “significantly reduces emissions,” Cummins says. The engine can meet EPA and CARB regulations in 2024 and 2027, with carbon-dioxide and nitrogen-oxide emissions “90% below current EPA standards.” It can operate on renewable natural gas for further emissions reductions.

The X15N has a horsepower range of 400 to 500 with torque ratings of 1,450 to 1,850 pound-feet. It achieves a 10% increase in fuel economy compared to Cummins’ natural gas engine, the ISX12N, according to Peterbilt.

The X15N is part of Cummins’ fuel-agnostic strategy launched earlier this year with the X15 platform. The models have common components below the head gasket. Cummins says the X15N “integrates seamlessly with existing service networks and practices, leading to a high level of parts commonality as new platforms enter the market.”

“The new X15N natural gas engine provides another environmentally friendly solution for Peterbilt customers committed to sustainability and reducing their carbon footprint,” says Jake Montero, Peterbilt assistant general manager, sales and marketing. 

Orders for the Cummins X15N natural gas engine can be placed at Peterbilt dealerships.

PACCAR has also been working with Cummins to offer the engine as an option for Kenworth heavy-duty trucks, the first of which have been delivered to UPS.

Daimler is also working with Cummins to offer the X15N for the Freightliner Cascadia.

