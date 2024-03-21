Palfinger Unveils New Mechanics Truck and Crane

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Mar 21, 2024
PALFINGER-PAL-Pro-58 mechanic truck
Available in 11 ft. body configurations, the PAL Pro 58 is designed to cater to a wide range of service truck needs.
Palfinger

Two new products, the PAL Pro 58 mechanic’s truck and PSC 8600 TEC service crane, were recently unveiled by Palfinger.

Optimized for Class 5 chassis applications, Palfinger says, the PAL Pro 58 and PSC 8600 TEC service crane are engineered to for extended reach, lighter weight, and improved performance.

The PAL Pro 58 is manufactured with 12-gauge all A-60 galvanneal steel and a hybrid torsion box. According to the company, it “effectively eliminates frame and side pack deflection.”

It also features a comprehensive 12-step e-coat process to provide corrosion protection.

Palfinger says the Pal Pro 58 is designed to cater to a wide range of service truck needs and is available in 11-foot body configurations. It includes bolt-on mounting locations for accessories such as compressors and welders, headache racks, and toolboxes. Additionally, it includes an improved lighting package for remote work and nighttime operations.

PALFINGER PSC 8600 TEC Service Crane hero imageThe PSC 8600 service crane is available in 22 ft. and 31 ft. of reach.PalfingerWith an 8,600-pound lift capacity and a 58,000 foot-pounds moment rating, the PAL Pro 58 and the PSC 8600 TEC service crane integrate advanced safety features. 

On the service crane, the winch has been relocated to a boom-mounted position to streamline operation and address cable concerns, while the integrated overload protection system ensures operational reliability. 

In addition, Load Moment Indication (LMI) comes standard with this crane and provides operators with real-time load-on-hook information.

The new crane is available in reaches of 22 and 31 feet. Two interchangeable proportional remote-control styles are also available to fit the operator’s preference.

Both products were reportedly developed through direct engagement with end-users.

“We recognize the unique challenges faced by field mechanics and operators,” said Brian Heffron, Palfinger North America vice president for sales and service, service cranes and crane bodies. “Their inputs are invaluable in ensuring that these products can surpass their needs for productivity and efficiency, especially under tough conditions. They’re designed to excel in job sites where only the most reliable equipment can succeed.”


