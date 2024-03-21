The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.

XL Specialized Trailers has launched the XL Knight 80 MFG, an updated and improved mechanical, full-width gooseneck trailer design.

Rated at 70,000 pounds in 16 feet concentrated, the 48-foot-long detachable gooseneck lowboy has an overall capacity of 80,000 pounds. The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.

According to XL, the Knight is the next product in a series of stock-style trailers, allowing the company to ramp up production of popular models to meet market demand.

Last year’s release of the XL Guardian 110 HDG was the first product in the program. Both Knights and Guardians are now available on XL dealers’ lots.

Standard features on the Knight 80 MFG include front connection plates with three height settings for adaptability over various terrains. The front of the main deck can go up or down 1.5 inches, for a total of a 3-inch variance.

In addition, the raise and lower valve in the rear allows for an adjustment of 1.5 inches.

The Knight trailer has MicroNova clearance lights that have a battery backup with a four-way plug enabling the lights to stay on even when the trailer is disconnected from the truck.

According to XL, the new trailer also features a front storage area to stow chains or other materials. Swingout outriggers can be added to the main deck for hauling over-width loads.

Also, a two-foot by two-foot cutout in the rear transition provides additional space for equipment such as drawbars on tractors. The two-axle wheel area is prepped to accommodate a third axle if needed.