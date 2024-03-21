XL Launches Knight 80 MFG Lowboy Trailer

Ryan Whisner Headshot
Ryan Whisner
Mar 21, 2024
The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.
The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.
XL Trailers

XL Specialized Trailers has launched the XL Knight 80 MFG, an updated and improved mechanical, full-width gooseneck trailer design.

Rated at 70,000 pounds in 16 feet concentrated, the 48-foot-long detachable gooseneck lowboy has an overall capacity of 80,000 pounds. The trailer offers 29 feet of main deck loading space and a loaded deck height of 18 inches.

According to XL, the Knight is the next product in a series of stock-style trailers, allowing the company to ramp up production of popular models to meet market demand.

Last year’s release of the  XL Guardian 110 HDG was the first product in the program. Both Knights and Guardians are now available on XL dealers’ lots.

Standard features on the Knight 80 MFG include front connection plates with three height settings for adaptability over various terrains. The front of the main deck can go up or down 1.5 inches, for a total of a 3-inch variance. 

In addition, the raise and lower valve in the rear allows for an adjustment of 1.5 inches. 

The Knight trailer has MicroNova clearance lights that have a battery backup with a four-way plug enabling the lights to stay on even when the trailer is disconnected from the truck.

According to XL, the new trailer also features a front storage area to stow chains or other materials. Swingout outriggers can be added to the main deck for hauling over-width loads.

Also, a two-foot by two-foot cutout in the rear transition provides additional space for equipment such as drawbars on tractors. The two-axle wheel area is prepped to accommodate a third axle if needed.

Standard features on the Knight 80 MFG include front connection plates with three height settings for adaptability over various terrains.Standard features on the Knight 80 MFG include front connection plates with three height settings for adaptability over various terrains.XL Trailers

Related Stories
Fontaine Specialized Magnitude 65 lowbed trailer for construction equipment
Trailers
Fontaine Debuts Magnitude 65 Lowbed Trailer with Multiple Decks
Guardian HDG lowboy trailer
Trailers
XL Offers New Options on Guardian Trailers
Brandt H850 heavy haul trailer
Trailers
Brandt’s H850 85-ton Square Tail Trailer Reduces the Need for Over-Height Permits
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Partner Insights
How High Fuel Prices hurt Your Business
Top Stories
Maxresdefault 65ef70a10b4b8
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Develon's First-Ever Compact Track Loader, the DTL35
Get a walkaround tour of the first CTL from Develon, formerly Doosan Infracore, which is set to hit dealer lots this year.
Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Edition utility vehicle
Compact equipment
New Kubota RTV520 Crossroads Gets Fully Loaded with Standard Features
Elise 700 Electric Skid Steer
Skid Steer Loaders
Firstgreen Expands Electric Skid Steer Range with Elise 700
Maxresdefault 65f8671cb14c7
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Cat’s New 265 Compact Track Loader Revealed (Video)
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Featured Sponsor
Report: The 2024 State of Heavy-Duty Repair
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Crucial Elements of a Tire Safety Program
Eight crucial tire practices to increase uptime, keep operators safe and reduce costly, preventable failures.
DownloadView All