Motive and Navistar recently announced a strategic partnership on future software integration. The partnership will result in a connection between Motive's Automated Operations Platform with Navistar’s OnCommand Connection telematics and Advanced Remote Diagnostics solutions.

The partnership combines thousands of vehicle data points to help fleets run safer and more cost-effective operations. With the current rise in fuel and maintenance costs adding to already slim margins in today’s economy, a more robust, data-driven telematics system could be beneficial to manager operations effectively.

“Motive is committed to building scalable solutions that create long-lasting value for our customers,” said Jai Ranganathan, chief product officer at Motive. “Through this partnership, our customers will be able to access even more data about their fleets, enabling our AI-powered applications to further improve the safety, productivity, and profitability of their operations.”

As presented, the strategic partnership will offer two types of integrations. Motive users will be able to streamline their fleet operations by accessing important data about their fleet, including easy-to-read fault code descriptions, severity ratings, and recommended parts and services from Navistar’s OnCommand Connection (OCC) platform. The added operations visibility will allow users, such as safety, compliance, and fleet managers, to diagnose and address potentially costly, maintenance-related issues that typically derail timelines and drive up costs.

In addition, the Motive customers can expect improved fleet management by accessing data from Navistar’s factory-installed devices on International Trucks. These devices offer rich native telematics, such as vehicle location, engine hours, tire pressure, brake and cabin temperatures, and lights status, directly from the vehicle manufacturer.

"We are excited to team up with Motive,” said Scott Renier, Navistar vice president, general manager of connected services and analytics. “Through this integration, International Truck customers will gain the full context of vehicle telemetry and the relevant insights related to vehicle usage. Having all this information in one place will increase their efficiency and productivity.”