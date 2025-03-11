John Deere has rolled out new features in its Operations Center and Equipment Mobile app to give customers more jobsite data and machine health information.

Recently added Operations Center enhancements include:

Custom Alerts : Customers can be alerted when idle time, speed or fuel levels exceed limits.

: Customers can be alerted when idle time, speed or fuel levels exceed limits. Jobsites with Summary Cards: Customers can create, track and monitor jobsites in near real-time with Jobsite Manager and Summary Cards. Jobsites can be automatically created when the automatic toggle is on. Summary Cards monitor progress, fuel consumption and machine locations, giving managers performance-optimizing insights.

Customers can create, track and monitor jobsites in near real-time with Jobsite Manager and Summary Cards. Jobsites can be automatically created when the automatic toggle is on. Summary Cards monitor progress, fuel consumption and machine locations, giving managers performance-optimizing insights. Machine Analyzer Updates: Provides default customer reports to track operator use of grade control and its impact on productivity as well as payload weighing.

Provides default customer reports to track operator use of grade control and its impact on productivity as well as payload weighing. Remote Display Access: Facilitates remote monitoring and operator support, allowing control of the display and adjustment of settings to help improve productivity and uptime.

New Equipment Mobile enhancements and features include:

Maintenance Plan Auto Assignment: Allows dealers to proactively plan and provide maintenance solutions with enhanced communication between dealers, technicians and customers. Customers can add factory maintenance plans to their machines, see specific parts needed for service, streamline maintenance set up and efficiently manage their machines.

Allows dealers to proactively plan and provide maintenance solutions with enhanced communication between dealers, technicians and customers. Customers can add factory maintenance plans to their machines, see specific parts needed for service, streamline maintenance set up and efficiently manage their machines. With the John Deere Equipment Mobile app, customers can also look up information in the Operator’s Manual, find parts and maintenance schedules, track past or upcoming service, and more.

“Our customers voiced their needs for solutions that help provide additional jobsite monitoring and analysis to manage costs, optimize productivity and ultimately increase profits,” said Katie Voelliger, product marketing manager, John Deere. “With the introduction of new features within Operations Center, our customers can now monitor their fleet more effectively than ever before. This not only helps maximize productivity, it empowers operators and fleet supervisors to fully leverage their technology investments on the job.”