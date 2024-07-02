Bobcat owners can now start or stop their machine’s engine with a few clicks in the Owner’s Portal or the Machine IQ telematics app.

The update is the first two-way communication feature in the telematics system, allowing operators to both send commands and receive data from the machine. Bobcat says the new remote enable/disable function can help deter theft and aid in quick machine recovery. Launched in 2019, Machine IQ also allows connected-machine owners to monitor the health of their equipment and remotely track maintenance, security and performance information.

“Advanced theft deterrence is critical peace of mind for our Machine IQ users, and Remote Engine Disable/Enable allows our North American and European customers to protect their equipment and allow only authorized usage. This feature also demonstrates our ability to interact with machines via two-way communication using telematics. Today marks another major milestone for what Bobcat continues to do to empower our customers to accomplish more” said Garrett Maurer, director of digital product management at Bobcat.

If unauthorized use is suspected, owners can log into their Bobcat Owner Portal or Machine IQ app to pinpoint the location of their equipment and choose to shut down the engine. Once the engine is disabled by the system, it will not be able to start again. If the machine is operating when the command is given, the engine will slow to a near standstill, relegated to de-rate mode.

Remote Engine Disable/Enable is available for Machine IQ Health and Security subscribers with connected and compatible Bobcat machines.