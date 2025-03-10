Kioti Releases Kioti Connect Remote Monitoring Technology

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Mar 10, 2025
Kioti TL750 compact track loader
Kioti

Kioti’s new connected vehicle technology app, Kioti Connect, provides real-time equipment performance and location data to owners of Kioti RX Series, HX Series and compact construction equipment models.

The intuitive app uses AI-powered predictive analytics to anticipate potential maintenance issues, helping owners reduce downtime and increase productivity, the company says.

Real-time monitoring provides constant visibility to machine health, while proactive alerts remind operators about scheduled maintenance tasks, like oil changes or air filter replacements.

Operators can track the machine location through their device, set up custom geofences and remotely enable restart inhibitors.

“KIOTI Connect takes control of managing equipment location and operational status, simplifying machine ownership, so operators can focus on the job at hand,” said Youngjin Son, senior vice president and chief product technology officer of Daedong-USA's Kioti Tractor Division.

Additionally, agriculture sector users will benefit from the app’s Open AI language model. The GPT-based solution gives customers access to information related to agriculture practices and tractors.

Kioti says it will continue to add features to the app over time. Smart remote diagnostics will allow users to troubleshoot and identify issues remotely. Owners will also soon be able to use Kioti Connect to discover compatible attachments or access maintenance schedules, manuals, troubleshooting guides and other resources.  

The app is free for the first three years, with an option to continue with a subscription or discontinue the service after the introductory period. Kioti plans to expand the service to additional equipment lines in 2025.

Machine owners can download Kioti Connect from the App Store or Google Play

Related Stories
Bobcat Machine IQ app
Telematics
Bobcat Expands Anti-Theft Remote Engine-Shutdown to More Machines
Hitachi Solution Linkage CONNECT
Telematics
Hitachi Intros New Fleet Management System: Solution Linkage Connect
Bobcat Remote Enable/Disable feature for
Telematics
Bobcat Adds Theft-Fighting Function to Shut Down Engine Remotely
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Partner Insights
Get these tips and up your operation’s game today.
Looking for your next job?
Careersingear.com is the go-to platform for the Trucking industry. Don’t just find the job you need; find the job you want with the company that wants you!
Top Stories
kubota mx4900 utility tractor
Utility Tractors/Loaders
Kubota's New MX4900: A Large, Cabbed Tractor with a Lower Price
The MX4900 is Kubota's largest chassis with hydrostatic transmission and now includes a lower horsepower option with a $32,012 starting price.
static image black background Cummins B6.7 Octane Engine
Trucks
Cummins’ First Gasoline Engine Debuted for Kenworth Medium-Duty Trucks
Maxresdefault 67cb13fc69aec
The Dirt
“Some of the Most Underrated Dozers” – Review of Case’s 750M, 850M
Maxresdefault 67c991307ad99
Compact Track Loaders
A Closer Look: Sany’s First Compact Track Loader, the ST230V
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Featured Sponsor
13 Step Plan To Boost Tech Efficiency from Fullbay
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
Why excavator 3D machine control is right for you.
When it comes to your OTR (off-the-road) tires, nothing is more important than having proper tire inflation. This directly impacts the performance and longevity of your tires, which is linked to the overall productivity of your operation.
DownloadView All