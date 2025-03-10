Kioti Releases Kioti Connect Remote Monitoring Technology

Kioti’s new connected vehicle technology app, Kioti Connect, provides real-time equipment performance and location data to owners of Kioti RX Series, HX Series and compact construction equipment models.

The intuitive app uses AI-powered predictive analytics to anticipate potential maintenance issues, helping owners reduce downtime and increase productivity, the company says.

Real-time monitoring provides constant visibility to machine health, while proactive alerts remind operators about scheduled maintenance tasks, like oil changes or air filter replacements.

Operators can track the machine location through their device, set up custom geofences and remotely enable restart inhibitors.

“KIOTI Connect takes control of managing equipment location and operational status, simplifying machine ownership, so operators can focus on the job at hand,” said Youngjin Son, senior vice president and chief product technology officer of Daedong-USA's Kioti Tractor Division.

Additionally, agriculture sector users will benefit from the app’s Open AI language model. The GPT-based solution gives customers access to information related to agriculture practices and tractors.

Kioti says it will continue to add features to the app over time. Smart remote diagnostics will allow users to troubleshoot and identify issues remotely. Owners will also soon be able to use Kioti Connect to discover compatible attachments or access maintenance schedules, manuals, troubleshooting guides and other resources.

The app is free for the first three years, with an option to continue with a subscription or discontinue the service after the introductory period. Kioti plans to expand the service to additional equipment lines in 2025.

Machine owners can download Kioti Connect from the App Store or Google Play.