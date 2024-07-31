Hitachi Construction Machinery has rolled out a new fleet management system, Solution Linkage (SL) Connect, to help customers remotely monitor their machines on various jobsites.

With SL Connect, customers can:

View machine information, including operating status, operating hours and alerts

Monitor equipment utilization

Geofence an area to separate projects and specific jobsites

Graph and view operating information for each project or jobsite

Receive machine alarm alerts remotely, in real time

Download reports on operation data and alarm information, including fuel usage and CO2 emissions

The system is available in multiple languages and can be accessed via phone, tablet or computer.

“Mid to large-sized construction companies in North America manage a large number of equipment using multiple systems, facing challenges of management workload and efficiency,” says Satoshi Inose, general manager of the DNA Development & Promotion Department at Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. “Solution Linkage Connect aggregates machine operation data by entire fleet, project, and worksite, enabling management and analysis through a dashboard. From executives to field personnel, necessary information can be efficiently accessed via smartphones and tablets. The system currently targets Hitachi Construction Machinery models, but in the future users that own machines from other companies will also be able to manage them with SL Connect.”

Project Geofencing

Users can create a geofence to group machines in a specific jobsite. SL Connect will automatically identify and categorize the machines by operating status, letting managers quickly see how many machines are running, how much fuel they are consuming, as well as how many machines are non-operational.

Hitachi says this allows project managers to plan better, keep projects on schedule, and keep stakeholders in the loop with downloadable reports.

Alerts Integration

SL Connect is integrated with Hitachi’s ConSite, Parts Catalog, and Owner’s Site. When users receive an alert from SL Connect, they can access the ConSite ‘quick action’ instructions along with a parts list.

Users who currently have access to Hitachi’s Global e-Service can try SL Connect by signing in with their Global e-Service credentials on the homepage.