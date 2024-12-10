Bobcat Expands Anti-Theft Remote Engine-Shutdown to More Machines

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Dec 10, 2024
Bobcat Machine IQ app
Bobcat

Bobcat is expanding its Machine IQ Remote Engine Disable/Enable technology to compact excavators, compact wheel loaders and Toolcat utility work machines.

If unauthorized use is suspected, the feature lets Bobcat connected-equipment owners pinpoint the location of the machine and choose to shut down the engine with a few clicks in the Owner Portal or Machine IQ app.

Once the system disables the engine, it cannot start again. If the machine is in operation, the engine will shift into de-rate mode. 

Remote Engine Disable/Enable is also available on select compact track loaders and skid steer loaders.

Telematics are required to run the system. For models without factory-installed telematics hardware, an aftermarket telematics kit is available through the Bobcat dealer network.

Bobcat says the new remote enable/disable function can help deter theft and aid in quick machine recovery. Rental companies can also use the function to remotely stop equipment if rental agreement terms are not met.  

Remote Engine Disable/Enable is available for Machine IQ Health and Security subscribers with connected and compatible Bobcat machines in North America and Europe.

