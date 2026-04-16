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Caterpillar Absorbs Tech Stack from Struggling Autonomy Startup Monarch Tractor

Caterpillar stands to gain a "shot in the arm" to its technology offerings with Monarch Tractor's software under its belt.

Ben Thorpe Headshot
Ben Thorpe
Apr 16, 2026
Monarch's autonomous tractors were primarily advertised to vineyards.
Monarch's autonomous tractors were primarily advertised to vineyards.
Monarch Tractor

Monarch Tractor, a once promising manufacturer of autonomous, electric tractors, has been acquired by Caterpillar, marking the end of a seven-year attempt to penetrate the ag equipment market.

The acquisition by Caterpillar has not been publicly announced by either company and was first reported by Bloomberg on April 14, citing two unidentified people familiar with the matter.

That article followed an April 10 LinkedIn post from Monarch Tractor announcing its core tech – including its software-defined vehicle platform, perception stack, and electrification systems – had been acquired by “a large global equipment manufacturer”.

In that same post, Monarch Tractor admitted its founding goal of releasing a completely new tractor platform in the ag equipment market “came with unforeseen challenges”, driving the company’s decision to pivot from manufacturing to a software-licensing business model.

February 5 fillings with the United States Patent and Trademark Office confirm the transfer of intellectual property. Caterpillar and Monarch Tractor did not respond to separate requests for commentary on the acquisition.

What is Caterpillar Actually Buying?

Through this acquisition, the price of which remains unknown, Caterpillar will absorb Monarch Tractor’s full suite of software and technology. Documents filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office reveal several pending and issued patents moving over to Caterpillar, including patents for:

  • Vehicle control by a remote operator
  • Vehicle follow and safety
  • Plant and/or vehicle locating
  • Obstruction avoidance
  • Vehicle row follow system
  • Battery swap system
  • Vehicle rollover mitigation
  • Vehicle lead control

The Monarch Tractor acquisition follows some notable technology reveals by Caterpillar at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. That includes:

  • New intelligent machines across five product categories, powered by partners like Nvidia and advances in computing and AI, as well as advanced telematics.
  • An AI-powered, in-cab voice assistant designed to address the challenge of finding experienced operators and make operating machines safer, easier and more efficient for operators of all skill levels.

Repurposing Monarch’s software suite into its construction equipment tech lineup is the most likely outcome of the acquisition; Caterpillar pivoted away from the ag equipment market back in 2002 by selling its Challenger tractor brand to AGCO.

Signs of Trouble

The acquisition news shouldn’t come as a total shock to those familiar with Monarch Tractor, which has experienced two years of documented struggle.

The first signs of manufacturing problems appeared in 2024 when, according to a report from TechCrunch, Monarch Tractor began its first rounds of layoffs and acknowledged putting more emphasis on licensing its software to other manufacturers. That same year, Monarch Tractor raised $133 million in Series C funding.

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In August 2025, Monarch Tractor CEO Praveen Penmetsa acknowledged in a LinkedIn comment that the company had lost its main manufacturing partner, Foxconn, after the sale of Foxconn’s plant in Ohio. At that time, Penmetsa stated Monarch Tractor had worked with Foxconn to build up 12 months’ worth of inventory before the sale.

Further problems came when the company was sued last September by Idaho Case and Kubota dealer Burks Tractor, as first reported by TechCrunch, over alleged breach of contract and violating its warranty. Burks Tractor claimed the 10 machines it purchased from Monarch Tractor failed to operate autonomously and referred to them as “defective”.

Another round of major layoffs then hit Monarch in November 2025, when the company filed a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification with the state of California saying it planned to lay off 89 employees.

Now, in an exclusive April 16 interview with AgFunderNews, Penmetsa has acknowledged that Monarch Tractor’s pivot to a software-focused business didn’t happen fast enough or soon enough. He was quoted as saying:

“With the benefit of hindsight, we should have pivoted faster. If we had done that two years ago, it would have been a different story, because by the end of last year, we were gross margin positive as a company, which is a big deal in agtech, but it was too late.”

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