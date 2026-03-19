Topcon Positioning Systems introduced new 3D machine control technologies, functions and safety features for earthmoving and paving, as well as geomatic technologies for surveying and building-construction applications, at ConExpo 2026.

The technologies are designed to increase productivity by connecting equipment, people and processes across applications and project phases through a central platform.

Rollouts included:

Topcon Positioning Systems

Topcon unveiled new functions for its 3D-MC machine control software, which provides real-time guidance and control for excavation, grading, paving, milling and various other earthmoving operations.

The new 3D-MC Edge feature focuses on enhancing accuracy at a machine’s cutting edge. The system helps operators get closer to grade without undercutting or overfilling, saving finish-grading time and increasing efficiency.

“It’s a single 3D position with a single IMU. It also can do dual-laser operation, and it's great for machines like wheel tractor scrapers, tow-behind scrapers, box blades, things like that,” said Mark Cantino, vice president of Topcon North America retail distribution. “It's also very economical for smaller contractors, municipalities, etc., that may not have invested in three-dimensional controls yet, but now, this is an easy way for them to step into a simple system without all the expense of a full-on machine control system.”

Topcon Positioning Systems

The company also debuted several new excavator functions for ease of use, safety and productivity, including:

Slope Control — Automatically adjusts the excavator bucket’s tilt and rotation angles based on the digital design surface model. Able to be paired with all leading tiltrotator models, the system uses 3D design to guide the attachment to the correct orientation. “Giving someone full 3D control anywhere that bucket is turned or rotated — for complex grading applications such as steep slopes for drainage, ballfields, golf courses and those kinds of things — it’s tremendous for that,” says Contino.

— Automatically adjusts the excavator bucket’s tilt and rotation angles based on the digital design surface model. Able to be paired with all leading tiltrotator models, the system uses 3D design to guide the attachment to the correct orientation. “Giving someone full 3D control anywhere that bucket is turned or rotated — for complex grading applications such as steep slopes for drainage, ballfields, golf courses and those kinds of things — it’s tremendous for that,” says Contino. Hybrid Lock — Automatically switches between local positioning system (LPS) tracking using robotic total stations and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) tracking when the robotic total station briefly loses its line of sight to the prism — a common issue on active jobsites where vehicles, equipment or personnel can momentarily block the robot. Instead of halting work until tracking is restored, the company says, excavation can continue uninterrupted.

Automatically switches between local positioning system (LPS) tracking using robotic total stations and global navigation satellite system (GNSS) tracking when the robotic total station briefly loses its line of sight to the prism — a common issue on active jobsites where vehicles, equipment or personnel can momentarily block the robot. Instead of halting work until tracking is restored, the company says, excavation can continue uninterrupted. Load Weighing — The onboard weighing system for excavators can weigh material as it’s being lifted, or it can weigh the material in the truck. “It helps reduce the wear and tear on the trucks and trailers, making sure they're not overloaded. Also, it supports the distribution of material, making sure that the trucks aren't leaving underloaded and not being as efficient as we could be. That's going to save you fuel. It's going to save you time on a jobsite,” Contino added.

Topcon Positioning Systems

The new GTS-M1 is Topcon’s first-ever machine-controlled design robotic total station.

It tracks a 360-degree prism mounted on heavy construction equipment for LPS, which the company says is especially beneficial for high-precision applications, such as fine grading, milling, and paving for road construction, or in environments where satellite-based positioning is not feasible due to obstructed sky conditions, such as dense tree cover, tunnels, or similar jobsite conditions. The GTS-M1 is part of the Hybrid Lock functionality.

Topcon Site Manager

Topcon Site Manager is the cloud management system for Topcon’s machine control construction solutions.

It enables remote control, design and productivity data sharing and work-order creation for connected products.

The software is compatible with ISO 15143-4, allowing users to connect their mixed fleets and weighing solutions.

Topcon Positioning Systems System

Topcon’s AI site awareness system uses up to six digital cameras mounted to construction equipment to detect movement or obstructions that could cause an accident or conflict.

Topcon Awareness System provides blind-spot detection with alerts sent to the operator and the cloud portal. The system has user-configurable zones of influence that help the operator avoid accidents and create records for accident analysis.

“It can store that data, and it can process that data and see if there's any other potential problems on the site as it's being recorded,” says Contino.

LM-1000 Load Weighing System

Ideal for aggregate handlers, the LM-100 is an onboard weighing system for all types of loaders, designed to increase accuracy, safety and operational efficiency.

All loads and stockpile movements are tracked, recorded and reported in Site Manager. Invoices can be automatically created based on load data, and work orders can be sent directly to the machine to provide real-time data flows for site productivity.

Topcon Positioning Systems

Origo, a spatial‑positioning system for interior building layout, is the latest addition to Topcon’s Capture Reality 3D mass data solution portfolio.

It uses localization and reusable spatial reference maps to acquire real-time position as easily as with current optical or laser equipment layout methods. The handheld system mounts the scanner and controller to a single rover pole for easy movement on a jobsite, as there is no need for calibration or leveling, the company says.

It can be positioned in any orientation, and the internal sensors will align with the head's location, providing a reliable fixed origin even in complex interior environments.

“This is truly sensor fusion,” says Contino. “This is using GPS plus LiDAR for positioning around anywhere in the building or outside the building. It’s unlike line-of-sight systems that you’re going to have with a robotic total station or laser system. This thing is constantly measuring the surroundings. By measuring those surroundings, it knows exactly where it is.”