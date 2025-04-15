Komatsu's 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 gets the newest intelligent machine control, features to speed up loading and trenching, a bigger cab, among other advancements.

Attendees at the Bauma construction equipment show got the first look at Komatsu’s next-generation excavator.

The company rolled out its 22-metric-ton PC220LCi-12 at last week’s show in Munich, Germany, as a global debut. The Dash-12 excavator for the U.S. market is slated to arrive this year, according to Komatsu.

The PC220 revealed at Bauma was spec’d for the European market; so there could be changes in the North American version.

Here’s what we know so far:

The new PC220 unveiled at Bauma features Komatsu’s new edition of its intelligent machine control, iMC 3.0. The new machine control is compatible with tiltrotators and has such features as 3D boundary control to prevent obstacle strikes, auto swing for semi-autonomous truck loading, and functions to simplify trenching operations. It is controlled by a new 10-inch monitor with 3D graphics.

The excavator has a 1.4-cubic-yard bucket capacity and runs on a new 170-horsepower high-torque Komatsu engine. Combined with the company’s new electronically controlled hydraulic system, it reduces average fuel consumption by 18% compared to the previous generation, according to Komatsu. The hydraulic system increases arm and bucket forces by 7%. The company says a new P+ mode increases fuel efficiency by 20% and increases productivity 18%.

The cabin has been redesigned with 30% more legroom and a new premium seat option. Operator visibility to the lower righthand side has been increased 50%. The cab also gets overhead cooling vents, joystick steering and more storage space.

The excavator is controlled via 8-inch touchscreen. The monitor stores up to 50 profiles for individual operators who can access their settings with an electronic key or by typing in their unique ID.

Standard technology includes an integrated payload meter, integrated 2D machine control and 2D virtual safety wall.

The excavator was first released in December in Japan as the PC200i-12.