The new Dirty Devices Delta v1.2 grade indicate system comes in kits with three or four sensors, two Weather Anchors and phone app. Price for the three-sensor kit is $1,499.

Tech startup company Dirty Devices has released the next generation of its aftermarket grade-indicate system for earthmoving equipment.

The new Delta v1.2 follows the public launch one year ago of the first version of the plug-and-play technology designed to make digital grade measurement affordable and easy to use and install.

The Delta system consists of a mobile phone app and sensors that attach to loaders, dozers, excavators or other equipment by magnet. The sensors measure changes in elevation and orientation continuously. The measurements are revealed on the app to keep operators on target grade while digging, trenching or leveling without leaving the cab and without the use of an additional employee checking grade, the company says.

The kits also come with two Weather Anchors. These stay in a fixed position on the jobsite and help the sensors account for any changes in air pressure for accuracy. Each anchor has a working range of 1,000 feet in diameter.

The company promises accuracy to 1 inch, and the system works anywhere, whether GPS or cell service is available or not. The sensors communicate with your phone via Bluetooth Low Energy.

No wires, setup or manual switching is required, the company says. “Deltas work together to form a self-healing wireless network that follows you as you move, maintaining continuous real-time telemetry.”

Additional Delta sensors and Weather Anchors can be added seamlessly. The app is compatible with operating systems of at least iOS 15.1 and Android 7.

The sensors each weigh 3.6 ounces with dimensions of 3.7 inches long, 3.55 inches wide and .97 inch high. They have a battery runtime of 10 hours.

Over the past year, the first Delta version has been used by more than 700 customers, and the company says it took feedback from them to develop the new version.

The new Delta V1.2 features the following improvements, according to Dirty Devices:

Clearer visual feedback.

More intuitive interaction.

Tougher overall sensor build designed to stay firmly attached to machinery during operation.

Redesigned, slimmer sensor enclosure to better resist dust and debris intrusion.

Those who own the first version will be able to upgrade to Delta v1.2 “for a small fee” without having to replace their equipment, the company says, with pricing and details to be announced soon.

Partner Insights Information to advance your business from industry suppliers Presented by Hemisphere GNSS Stop Wasting Time on Grade Checks

Delta v1.2 with three sensors lists for $1,499, and the four-sensor kit costs $1,999, according to Dirty Devices. Additional Delta v1.2 sensors cost $499.