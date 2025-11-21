Baubot Robot Breaks Guinness World Record for Most Holes Drilled in 24 Hours

Three Baubots were used to upgrade the Autobahn’s Engelberg Tunnel by automatically drilling more than 9,000 holes.
Fischer Group

An Austrian-based company has broken the Guinness world record for most holes drilled by a semiautonomous robot.

Fischer’s Baubot drilled 3,717 holes in 24 hours in concrete floors, walls and ceilings to achieve the record. The holes were a minimum 10 millimeters in diameter, 50 millimeters deep and had no overlaps. During the test September 11 in Austria, the robot with tracked undercarriage was only stopped briefly for changing tools and bits. Tool changing is fully automatic, the company says.

The Baubot has been put to work on real-world projects, including the 20-mile-long Koralm railway tunnel in Austria, where the robot placed two anchors every 78 inches to install the handrails and three anchors every 10 feet to fix and guide the water pipes. Three Baubots were also used to upgrade the Autobahn’s Engelberg Tunnel by automatically drilling more than 9,000 holes at 20 millimeters in diameter and more than 9 inches deep. (To see the Baubot in action, check out the video at the end of this article.)

The Baubot uses BIM and sensors to know where to drill and prevent mistakes, Fischer says.The Baubot uses BIM and sensors to know where to drill and prevent mistakes, Fischer says.Fischer GroupThe Baubot follows building information modeling to know where to drill. It uses sensors to detect deviations from the standard drilling and setting process, according to Fischer. It also uses LiDAR sensors to create a security zone around itself to keep people safe. The company says the robots are always operated and supervised by a Fischer operator, who uses a tablet for control. They also have an integrated dust-extraction system.

Four stabilizer legs rise automatically when ready to drill and are self-leveling. The robot has a working radius of 161 square feet, and its drill can extend up to 16 feet high.

“By using the fully automatic fastening robot in combination with a digital construction plan, you are able to automate your construction site processes,” the company says. “This results in large increases in productivity. Through precise drilling and setting of anchors in the right place defined in the construction plan, rework and delays can be avoided.”

Watch the Baubot in action below:

 

