Standing 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 132 pounds, Hexagon’s new Aeon humanoid robot is about the size of an average adult female.

But this isn’t your typical robot. Aeon comes loaded with a top-of-the-line sensor suite with advanced locomotion, AI-driven mission control and spatial intelligence, giving it the agility of a human worker with the endurance and precision of a machine.

The nimble robot can walk, run at speeds up to 5.4 mph, carry payloads up to 33 pounds and execute dexterous tasks with accuracy.

Hexagon designed the robot to enhance safety and address labor gaps across various industrial sectors. Construction use cases could include progress tracking, site mapping, safety inspections, material logistics or maintenance, especially in areas too hazardous for humans.

Key capabilities include:

Agility: Combining dexterity and locomotion, Aeon can move around quickly in all directions while simultaneously performing tasks that require high accuracy, due to Hexagon’s precision measurement technologies.

Combining dexterity and locomotion, Aeon can move around quickly in all directions while simultaneously performing tasks that require high accuracy, due to Hexagon’s precision measurement technologies. Awareness: Aeon uses AI to merge data from its multimodal sensors and “mission control system” to understand the environment and determine in real-time how to best complete the task.

Aeon uses AI to merge data from its multimodal sensors and “mission control system” to understand the environment and determine in real-time how to best complete the task. Versatility : Aeon is designed to perform a wide range of tasks – from selecting specific objects and inspecting industrial components to creating digital twins through digital reality capture and teleoperation.

: Aeon is designed to perform a wide range of tasks – from selecting specific objects and inspecting industrial components to creating digital twins through digital reality capture and teleoperation. Power autonomy: With its battery-swapping mechanism, Aeon can keep working without having to stop for long periods. Fresh batteries can be installed and spent batteries recharged.

Over the next six months, Hexagon will begin deploying Aeon in production environments before expanding its commercial rollout. The company is partnering with manufacturing companies Schaeffler and Pilatus to pilot Aeon across manipulation, machine tending, part inspection and reality capture use cases in factories.

Aeon was developed in partnership with Nvidia, Microsoft and Maxon. The robot is powered by Nvidia accelerated computing, Nvidia Omniverse and Nvidia Jetson. Microsoft Azure's platform enables scalable development and on-demand training of Aeon’s capabilities, and Maxon’s actuators power the robot’s locomotion across multiple environments.

Hexagon’s robotics division launched Aeon at the company’s recent Hexagon Live Global event in Las Vegas.

AEON Specs