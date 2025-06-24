Optimotive Intros Autonomous Data Collection Robot for Rugged Jobsites

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Jun 24, 2025
Iris Mk2jpg
Optimotive

Canada-based robotics company Optimotive says its new Iris MK2 wheeled autonomous robot can collect construction jobsite data “faster, cheaper and more effectively” than traditional methods.

The rugged robot looks like a scaled-down ATV with no operator seat – and for good reason, it’s built to handle muddy, dusty and unpredictable terrain. It can be outfitted with a variety of sensor payloads for automated 3D scanning, 360-degree photo capture and remote inspections on complex jobsites in extreme conditions. 

If the concept sounds familiar, you may remember our coverage of ClearPath Robotics’ Warthog robot that was undergoing field testing at last year's Trimble Dimensions user conference.

Iris MK2 can support topographical surveys pre-construction, 3D scanning during the build phase and inspection of solar panels and belt systems for preventative maintenance, capturing high-quality, consistent scans from the same height and position every time.

Optimotive says the cost-effective Iris MK2 is designed to deliver “precise, repeatable, and consistent data capture,” while reducing the cost and inefficiency of sending engineers into the field. For this reason, Optimotive says large contractors with BIM teams are ideal customers.

“We designed IRIS from the ground up for the real world, not the lab. IRIS MK2 is rugged, flexible, and powerful enough to work in environments where others fail,” said Scott Fairley, CEO and founder of Optimotive. “It’s not just a robot, it’s a force multiplier for digital transformation on industrial job sites.”

Key features include:

  • Modular Payload System: Customizable to carry LiDAR, thermal imaging, 360-degree cameras, and more.
  • Autonomous Navigation: Optimized for complex outdoor environments.
  • Robot-as-a-Service Model: Flexible leasing with no monthly minimum. Setup from $10,000, with recurring costs starting at $3,500 per month.
  • Fully Integrated Base Station ‘The Box’: The rugged and secure, all-in-one robotic base station provides charging, data upload, Starlink connectivity and solar power, enabling near-total autonomy.
  • PointPerfect RTK GNSS by u-blox: Enables 1–3 centimeter accuracy using L-band and IP correction data, ideal for remote and urban deployment without needing a base station.

“We’re investing heavily into u-blox technology because it grows with us. From RTK precision to scalable deployment, PointPerfect gives us flexible, real-time accuracy, whether we’re in the middle of a city or the middle of nowhere,” said Fairley.

 

Related Stories
Contractors will be able to get video footage from the Matrice 400 up to 25 miles away.
Technology
DJI Rolls Out New Flagship Drone: the Matrice 400
Pictured from left: Thomas Hansen, Topcon Positioning Systems Vice President, Global OEM; Jan Rotard, Vemcon GmbH CEO; Dr. Holger Quast, Vemcon GmbH COO, CFO; and Karsten Dietrich, Topcon Senior Director, OEM EMEA.
Technology
Topcon and Vemcon Partner to Ease 2D-to-3D Excavator Upgrades
Trimble Materials
Technology
Trimble Materials Eases Construction Material Ordering and Management
This full-size prototype lunar trencher was built through an agreement between Vermeer and Interlune to excavate 100 metric tons per hour of moon dirt.
Technology
Digging on the Moon: Vermeer Helps Build Lunar Excavator to Harvest Helium-3
Top Stories
'Big Muskie'was a 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W that moved 483 million tons of earth for the Central Ohio Coal Company from 1969 to 1991.
Vintage Equipment
Remembering “Big Muskie” – The Largest Dragline Ever Built (Video)
The 27-million-pound Bucyrus-Erie 4250W could move 325 tons of earth with one bucketful.
Jd 544 P Tier
Wheel Loaders
Deere’s New Mid-Size P-Tier Wheel Loaders Get Performance-Boosting Tech
Deere's New Scrapers Thumb
The Dirt
Massive Dirt Movers: Deere’s New Pull-Type Scrapers Revealed
Cat 745 Articulated Dump Truck
Market Pulse
Yellow Table: 10 Largest Construction Equipment Manufacturers of 2024
The book “Wain-Roy and the Invention of the Backhoe” says the first hydraulic backhoe was sold in 1948 by the Wain-Roy Corporation of Massachusetts. It consisted of a hydraulic swing-frame digger mounted to a Ford Model 8N tractor. It was sold to the Connecticut Light and Power Company for $705.
Backhoe Loaders
Backhoes Hangin’ Tough for 70 Years: Buyer’s Guide 2025
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $20 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
4 Overlooked Factors Shortening Construction Tire Lifespans
Unlock the hidden secrets to maximizing your construction tire performance
DownloadView All