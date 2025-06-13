DJI Rolls Out New Flagship Drone: the Matrice 400

Contractors will be able to get video footage from the Matrice 400 up to 25 miles away.
The newest enterprise flagship drone platform from DJI, the Matrice 400, offers improved flight time and payload capacity from its predecessors, as well as new technology, the company says.

Designed for many industries, including large-scale mapping, engineering and construction, the Matrice 400 offers contractors up to 59 minutes of forward flight time and up to 53 minutes of hovering. Matrice 400s boast an IP55 protection rating and can operate in temperatures ranging from –4 to 122 degrees Fahrenheit, according to DJI.

Some of the technology contractors will find includes an obstacle-sensing system that can avoid buildings, at speeds up to 82 feet per second. The Matrice 400 can also avoid smaller objects like power lines through a combination of LiDAR, mm-Wave radar and full-color low-light fisheye vision sensors.

Features new to the Matrice 400 include Smart Detection for recognizing vehicles and objects during routine flights and Smart AR Projection for navigating challenging terrain with the remote control. Operators will benefit from stable height-to-ground flight through the Real-Time Terrain Follow.

Contractors will be able to get video footage up to 25 miles away with the Matrice 400’s O4 Enterprise Enhanced Video Transmission and the unit’s 10-antenna system. Operators can also use one Matrice 400 as a relay drone to bounce video signal from a second Matrice 400. DJI has also equipped the Matrice 400 to support the sub2G frequency band, which can automatically switch to the optimal carrier network when paired with two DJI Cellular Dongles.

Concerning data privacy, DJI servers have no access to the Matrice 400’s flight logs, images or videos unless authorized by the operator, and users can opt to fly the units offline, DJI says.

The Matrice 400 features a 13-pound maximum load capacity, and through four external E-Port V2 ports, it can mount up to seven payloads at once. Operators can switch between a single downward gimbal and dual downward gimbals, and the unit is also compatible with a third, underside gimbal connector.

