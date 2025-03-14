DJI Unveils New Vehicle Mounting Dock for Matrice 4 Drones

Ben Thorpe
Ben Thorpe
Mar 14, 2025
a drone approaches a truck mounted dock
The Matrice drone lineup is itself IP55-rated and features three cameras.
DJI

The latest product from Chinese drone manufacturer DJI is its first “Drone in a Box” solution, delivering vehicle mounted charging capabilities and designed to work with its latest Matrice 4 series of drones.

Long-distance inspections are an ideal application for the DJI Dock 3, which supports horizontal calibration and cloud-based dock location calibrations. Two docks can be used in tandem from one vehicle for dual-drone operations.

Users also have the option to add DJI’s D-RTK 3 Relay Fixed Deployment Version for enhanced anti-interference performance for fixed-mounted deployments, meant to aid video transmission and satellite acquisition.

The Dock 3 can function in temperatures ranging from -22°F to 122°F and has a IP56 dust and water-resistant rating, the company says. The recently released Matrice 4D and 4TD drones, which boast 54 minutes of forward-flight time and 47 minutes of hovering, come equipped with low-noise,  anti-ice propellers and can maintain a stable flight even in freezing rain, according to DJI.

The Matrice drone lineup is itself IP55-rated and features three cameras: wide-angle, medium tele and tele. Contractors will also find a laser range finder, full-color night vision and, for the 4TD, infrared-cut filter features for black and white night vision. The 4TD also comes with an NIR auxiliary light with 100 meters of coverage for infrastructure inspections.

Other new accessories DJI has recently launched include the DJI RC Plus 2 Enterprise remote controller, optional obstacle sensing modules, gimbal-following spotlights and a real-time voice speaker that can broadcast almost 1,000 feet. DJI also recently enabled third-party payload connections, including parachutes via the drones’ E-port.

