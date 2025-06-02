Trimble is expanding its Trimble Construction One suite with the introduction of Trimble Materials software that connects ordering, inventory and accounting to streamline contractors’ materials purchasing and management process.

The mobile application can be used from the field to search for and request materials, view inventory, record received materials and communicate with the office.

Office users can control, approve and process orders, view inventory, generate RFQs, compare quotes and reconcile invoices, providing a comprehensive view of purchasing activities and spend analysis in one place.

Key features include:

Field requisitions: Field teams can create and submit accurate material requests digitally from their mobile devices, using standardized item information and premade catalog lists shared between the field, office and suppliers. Field requisitions can be easily turned into purchase orders, ensuring the right materials are received onsite.

Quotes and orders: Digitally manage, process and approve quotes and orders while comparing preferred suppliers’ costs to get the lowest price.

Materials receiving: Coordinate and validate delivery through packing slip photos and real-time supplier communication, providing insight into in-progress and delivered shipments.

Inventory management: Track warehouse orders in and out, monitor inventory levels and receive minimum quantity alerts when supplies run low for real-time visibility into on- and off-site inventory.

ERP integration: Trimble Materials integrates with ERP accounting systems, like Viewpoint Spectrum and Vista, to automatically transfer line-item-level data, codes, users and suppliers, and develop more efficient estimating, operations and accounting management ecosystems.

Invoice reconciliation: Trimble Materials flags discrepancies and keeps all purchase records updated with automatic invoice management and three-way line-item matching among purchase orders, invoices and receiving documents.

Trimble Materials complements Trimble’s existing construction supply chain workflows that automate the exchange of material pricing between suppliers and contractors and facilitate ordering from preferred suppliers.

“Managing numerous material orders from various suppliers amidst volatile pricing and availability presents significant challenges in the construction sector," said Lawrence Smith, vice president and general manager of construction management solutions at Trimble. “Trimble Materials offers a cohesive solution by connecting material ordering, inventory and accounting, which is especially valuable in the face of potential changes in tariff policy.”

Trimble Materials will be available as part of the Trimble Construction One software suite for North American contractors. It is available as an office or mobile application.