EarthCam Reveals New 2 Camera Security System with Longer Night Range

Me Photo Headshot
Don McLoud
Nov 7, 2024
black and white and color images from EarthCam 2 Camera Perimeter Detection System
EarthCam upgrades its 2 Camera Perimeter Detection System.
EarthCam

EarthCam has a new security camera system designed for construction that can now provide real-time images at more than 100 yards away in complete darkness, the company says.

The new 2 Camera Perimeter Detection System has been upgraded from its predecessor with faster processing and artificial-intelligence software that can detect people and vehicles to reduce false alarms.

It also has an extended detection range compared to the previous model. EarthCam says this means it takes fewer cameras to secure a construction site’s perimeters. The system will send alerts to EarthCam’s Central Station Monitoring centers where trained monitors review the images and determine what action should be taken next, including notifying the police.

Project managers can sign up to receive those alerts.    

Along with providing alerts, the EarthCam system can be set up with deterrent strobe lighting as well as voice messages aimed to “talk down” the intruder. Other options, such as infrared cameras with AI capabilities or thermal cameras or a combination of both, are available. Thermal cameras are most effective in complete darkness and in dense smoke or smog.

EarthCam says it doubled the system’s infrared illumination range. “The camera now provides clear visibility at more than a football field away, even in complete darkness.”

Another upgrade: “an enhanced frame rate, allowing for crisper and more detailed footage, especially when capturing objects moving at speed or replaying events frame-by-frame.”

“With thefts often occurring after hours, it’s critical for our clients to have a security solution that delivers clear images in low-light conditions,” says John Marsha, EarthCam sales director of security and risk management. “Our new perimeter detection system not only enhances visibility, but also provides smarter AI analytics for better performance and quicker response times.”

