EarthCam Launches Solstice Series Solar-Powered Jobsite Cameras

Jordanne Waldschmidt Headshot
Jordanne Waldschmidt
Sep 25, 2023
EarthCam Solstice Series Jobsite Monitoring Camera
EarthCam

EarthCam has introduced its new solar-powered Solstice Series line of jobsite monitoring and timelapse documentation cameras.

The cameras use a single high-efficiency polycrystalline solar panel and advanced battery technology to livestream, archive and create time-lapse videos of jobsites.

The Solstice Series cameras also deliver AI-powered end-to-end analytics, 500-megapixel panoramas, 4K time-lapse movies, continuous security recording, and several customizable configurations. An autonomous, solar-powered, mobile trailer platform is an available option.

Cameras come equipped with high-capacity, rapid-charging batteries, smart, online power monitoring, and live feedback for optimized solar panel positioning.

New cameras in the Solstice Series include:

  • CinemaCam: A user-controllable robotic live streaming camera that continuously generates cinematic 8K panoramas for clear timelapse footage.
  • SolsticeCam 4K: A multi-tasking 4K camera for high-quality live streaming, AI-edited timelapse, and fully encrypted end-to-end continuous recording.
  • AlertCam: AI object detection, security analytics, and continuous security video recording.
  • Perimeter Alert System: Compact, two camera, live security monitoring with intrusion detection, strobe, siren, and advanced AI analytics.

Security systems utilize EarthCam’s Central Station Monitoring. Trained professionals immediately verify each security incident, assess the risk, and dispatch law enforcement as necessary.

The Solstice Series cameras use fewer components and have a smaller footprint than other products in EarthCam’s portfolio. The company says in addition to this eco-friendly line, it is phasing out potentially hazardous components in its products and is ensuring as many parts as possible can be recycled.

Camera rentals, professional installation, and reality capture services are available through EarthCam.

Related Stories
worker at computer reviewing files
Technology
InEight Survey: Connected Data is Key to Addressing Construction Industry Challenges
Man in safety vest sitting in a vehicle using smart phone with a DuraForce PRO 3 case
Technology
Kyocera's New Ultra-Rugged, Ultra-Affordable DuraForce PRO 3
World's largest 3D printed building
Technology
Video: World's Largest 3D Printed Building Completed in Florida
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Partner Insights
How to Manage Your Rising Fuel Costs
Top Stories
bobcat e40 compact excavator on dirt beside bridge
Compact Excavators
Bobcat Reduces Tailswing, Lengthens Arm on New E40 Compact Excavator
The 4-metric-ton model boasts less than 2 inches of tailswing, a standard long arm and nearly 4,000 pounds of lift capacity.
Maxresdefault 650da1677a3d1
The Dirt
“A Super Huge Win” – Test Run of Cat’s 420 XE Backhoe
New Holland C330 compact track loader dumping dirt
Compact Track Loaders
New Holland Intros C330 Compact Track Loader with “Super Boom”
1905 150 Case replica steam tractor
Vintage Equipment
Guinness World Record Steam Tractor: 150 Case Built from Scratch after 113 Years
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Sponsor Content
8 Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Equipment World Contractor of the Year
The Contractor of the Year contest recognizes contractors who have annual revenues of between $3 million and $15 million and exemplify the highest standards of construction professionals.
Learn More
White Papers
8 Surprising Ways a Business Credit Card can Improve your Construction Company’s Finances
Want to optimize business spending and even earn rewards in today’s tough economic climate? The right card can help you do all that and more!
DownloadView All